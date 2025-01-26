New details emerge about Canada's controversial agriculture strategy: 'Deeply disappointing'

The Canadian government's effort to implement sustainable farming practices took a major hit last month.

What's happening?

As reported by the Western Standard, six major farm groups withdrew from discussions on Agriculture Canada's Sustainable Agriculture Strategy on Dec. 16 because they "argued that the plan does not align with producers needs."

While consultations on the strategy will continue, they will do so without the Canadian Canola Growers Association, Canola Council of Canada, Cereals Canada, Grain Growers of Canada, Pulse Canada, and Soy Canada participating in the advisory committee. As part of their withdrawal, the groups "said that Canadian agriculture is already the most sustainable in the world" and "called for a practical, science-based approach that benefits the entire sector and the environment," per the Western Standard.

Naturally, the decision by those groups left many unhappy. However, Annie Cullinan, a spokesperson for Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay, told the Western Standard that the government remains committed to the strategy.

"It's deeply disappointing that these organizations have chosen to step away from this important initiative," Cullinan said. "Every opportunity was taken by Minister MacAulay to ensure the voices of grain and oilseed farmers would be heard loud and clear in the strategy. We will continue to work hand in hand with farm groups who believe in the importance of improving environmental sustainability in Canadian agriculture."

Why is this important?

The goal of Agriculture Canada's Sustainable Agriculture Strategy is to "help set long-term direction for collective action to improve environmental performance in the sector, support farmers livelihoods and strengthen the business vitality of the Canadian agricultural industry," according to an official government release.

The Western Standard noted that consultations on the strategy began two years ago, but a final plan has not yet been released. Still, Cullinan explained the necessity for the strategy, telling the Western Standard that "climate change poses significant threats to farmers, and customers increasingly demand sustainable products."

Sustainable farming practices have already proved to be effective in different parts of the world. For example, self-help groups in India have started using solar pumps to improve water accessibility and affordability for many communities. In the United States, factory farmers have increasingly begun transitioning from industrial livestock farming to more sustainable vegetable farming.

By committing to these changes, farmers are not only improving their livelihoods but also contributing to a cleaner and healthier planet.

What's being done about this?

Unfortunately, the Canadian government has much to figure out before it can implement the Sustainable Agriculture Strategy.

Former finance minister and deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland resigned unexpectedly on Dec. 16, just hours before unveiling the fall economic statement. The Western Standard noted that farmers "had anticipated potential measures on extended interswitching and capital gains in the statement, which was tabled later without her speech.

Parliament has been out for the holidays since Dec. 17 and will return on Jan. 27. Still, the Western Standard said it is "questionable" whether the Sustainable Agriculture Strategy will move forward at all amid the ongoing political uncertainty.

