Employee sparks anger after sharing sad truth of store hit by power outage: 'Should be a crime'

A Walmart employee who was on shift during an evening when their store lost power shared images on Reddit's r/Walmart of shopping carts and a dumpster filled with tossed-out food.

What happened?

The employee explained that, after the power went out, a backup generator also failed. This left refrigerated and frozen food without cooling for over five hours. Employees had to gather up and trash all cold foods, resulting in a filled-to-the-brim dumpster. According to the employee, the wasted food totaled more than $300,000.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Several commenters — many of whom currently work or have worked for Walmart — were upset by the amount of food wasted.

"When the power went out, why didn't your management get refrigerated trailers ordered? That's what I used to do," said one. Another commented, "Should be a crime to waste this much food."

Why is excessive food waste concerning?

According to Recycle Track Systems, about 40% of food waste comes from companies, like restaurants and grocery stores. Food waste from the kind of large-scale loss this Walmart store experienced can drive up costs for consumers and limit access to affordable groceries. And in communities where food costs are already high, this much waste can worsen food insecurity.

Food waste also impacts the environment. When this much food ends up in landfills, it releases methane, a heat-trapping gas. Add that to the wasted energy, labor, land, and water needed to grow, produce, and deliver that food, and the environmental implications run deep.

But this is a complicated issue without a simple solution. Food needs to meet storage safety standards to be sold or donated. Specific requirements can vary by state health departments, but generally, cold food needs to be stored or held at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Food stored unsafely can increase the risk of foodborne illness.

Some Reddit commenters questioned why this particular Walmart didn't move cold items into the freezer, as freezers can typically maintain an appropriate temperature for 24-48 hours after a power outage, according to FoodSafety.gov.

One commenter said, "They could save at least the frozen and cold food that could be milk-crated easily and the main freezers should stay good and maintain the temperature safe zone … as no one is going in and out."

Is Walmart doing anything about this?

Many Reddit commenters questioned why this Walmart store didn't do more to preserve cold items, with some explaining what's worked for their stores in similar situations. That means there may be solutions that not all Walmart stores are participating in. Other Walmart employees have also come forward to highlight downed freezers and resulting food waste.

The company has publicly reported its goals to reduce food waste. Some of its priorities include donating more food globally, lowering food loss by 50% by 2030, and diverting 90% of operational waste from landfills by this year. Better inventory forecasting, food repurposing, and discounting nearly expired foods are a few ways Walmart has been nearing its goals.

Still, the best solution may be a greater alignment across stores to ensure they're equipped with realistic options and resources to minimize waste during emergencies.

What's being done about food waste in general?

Consumers, farmers, and organizations all play a role in reducing food waste. One way everyone can contribute is through composting food. Composting keeps food out of landfills and creates a natural additive for soil to improve soil health. As a consumer, you can also shop more intentionally, buying only what you need and can use until your next shopping trip.

As for organizations, their efforts can impact global food security on a broader scale, and many companies are answering the call. Trader Joe's, for example, made headlines by giving away food it could no longer sell after a power outage. An Arkansas food bank also saved perishable food from a Kroger store that lost power, serving its community over 60,000 meals.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration signed a formal agreement in 2024 to take more action against food waste, with an ultimate goal of cutting food loss and waste in half by 2030. This includes partnering with agencies like the USDA and EPA to increase recycling and support proactive policies.

