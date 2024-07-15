Conflicted dumpster diver sparks debate after sharing video of food in bins outside of Walmart: 'I'm sad and angry'

"It's a shame to see it wasted."

Food waste is a major problem around the world. In recent years, composting has gained popularity to help mitigate its negative environmental effects. But is it always the best option? One TikToker posed some alternatives.

In their video, dumpster diver Love in the Dumpster (@loveinthedumpster) shared footage of their recent visit to a Walmart's compost bins.

The bins were full of raw meats, fruits, and vegetables, some of which looked perfectly edible. "It's a shame to see it wasted, but at least [it's] getting composted," the TikToker said.

After examining some bananas and broccoli that still appeared fresh, Love in the Dumpster commented: "Some of this stuff could have gone to a food pantry."

Other TikTokers were also conflicted about the footage. Some felt that starving people should've been given that food. Others believed that the food could be used for animal feed.

"At least it's not going to rot in a landfill and turn into methane," said Love in the Dumpster.

According to ReFED, more than one-third of all food produced worldwide goes uneaten. This waste produces at least 10% of planet-warming pollution.

As for methane, the Environmental Protection Agency reports that the gas is "more than 28 times as potent as carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere." As temperatures have risen globally, extreme weather has become more common, destroying crops and impacting prices at the grocery store.

Many states have even enacted compost mandates to keep rotting food out of landfills. Love in the Dumpster wrote: "NY has a new food waste law that larger waste generators (like this WalMart) have to divert food waste from landfills."

While composting is a step in the right direction, alternative options like donating food to the less fortunate or funneling appropriate scraps to farm animals could also lessen the amount of waste in landfills.

The images in the TikTok video of perfectly good food being tossed out (even if it is into a compost bin) indicate we still have a long way to go in solving the complex issue of food waste, but fortunately, plenty of organizations are stepping in to help and even save shoppers money.

For example, companies like Misfits Market, Martie, and Imperfect Foods connect consumers with oddly shaped yet quality produce at discounted rates.

Meanwhile, other TikTokers had strong opinions on Walmart's composting bins.

"I'm sad and angry [they're] not donating to shelters and people in need," one person wrote, raising the question of whether the items were actually past the point of safety for consumption.

"This is a good first step," another TikToker commented. "Think of all the water and energy wasted on producing and transporting this."

