Waffle House makes surprising announcement that could be a game-changer for road trips: 'Such an exciting opportunity'

U.S. restaurant chain Waffle House has signed an agreement to host electric vehicle chargers at locations in Texas, Georgia, Florida, and other locations in the south, according to Inside EVs.

The units will be built out by BP Pulse, with each site getting six 400-kilowatt DC chargers with both NACS and CCS outlets supported.

BP Pulse is a network owned by British Petroleum, an oil and gas company with a long history of environmental damage. Initiatives like BP Pulse are a reminder to look deeper into the sustainability campaigns of established brands in case they're an attempt at greenwashing, although it has had fruitful partnerships with a number of property owners, including Hertz and Tesla.

Electric vehicles are key to a greener and more affordable future. Light-duty vehicles produce a lot of atmospheric pollution, which in turn exacerbates destructive weather patterns. That pollution also contributes to ocean acidification and rising sea levels.

It doesn't help that gas cars also produce poor health outcomes for those riding as well. The more EVs that replace internal combustion vehicles on the road, the less gas is used, and the more we can tamp down those trends.

Those benefits depend largely on supporting charging infrastructure, which can be an obstacle to drivers considering switching to

The first BP Pulse charging stations will be opening at Waffle House locations in 2026.

"Adding an iconic landmark like Waffle House to our growing portfolio of EV charging sites is such an exciting opportunity," said Sujay Sharma, CEO of BP Pulse U.S., in a press release.

"As an integrated energy company, BP is committed to providing efficient solutions like ultrafast charging to support our customers' mobility needs," Sharma added.

"We're building a robust network of ultrafast chargers across the country, and this is another example of third-party collaborations enabling access to charging co-located with convenient amenities for EV drivers."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







