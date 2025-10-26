Volvo unveils next-gen SUV model with surprising price tag — here are the details

The new Volvo Single Motor Extended Range EX30 is a fully electric SUV with a 261-mile electric range and a 69-kilowatt-hour battery pack, according to Volvo Cars.

This vehicle retails for $40,245, a stark $6,000 cheaper than the Twin Motor Performance EX30, which was previously the only variant available for purchase in the United States, according to Inside EVs.

While the two models differ in motor quantity, the newer and cheaper EX30 has the same-sized battery pack as the double motor option and can travel eight more miles on a single charge.

Photo Credit: Volvo Cars

The new Volvo, according to Inside EVs, has a panoramic roof, cruise control, a heat pump, a dual-zone climate system, a central touchscreen, and several safety features.

What makes it extra safe, of course, is that it runs electrically rather than on gas.

Gas-powered vehicles, be they less expensive to purchase, emit high volumes of polluting gases while in use.

These heat-trapping gases imperil the future of an already-heating planet while also causing respiratory and cardiovascular problems in humans with long-term exposure to gas fumes, according to a study in the National Library of Medicine Journal.

Electric vehicles like the affordable new Volvo model, oppositely, release no exhaust.

Even when considering the pollution attributed to lithium mining for battery production and to charging, EVs are still more environmentally friendly than vehicles that run on gas.

Additionally, they are less expensive to operate. Charging an EV is about one-half or one-third the cost of fueling a gas-operated vehicle.

With at-home charging stations, charging costs can go down even further, saving consumers hundreds of dollars annually.

Qmerit provides free and instant installation estimates to those interested in installing Level 2 EV chargers at home. If partnered with solar panels, home EV charging can become even less expensive.

EnergySage, similarly, provides free quotes for solar installation and has saved consumers up to $10,000 in the process.

