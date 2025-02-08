Two automotive powerhouses join forces to create one of the largest vehicle charging networks in the world — here's what it means

Of course, this move was not totally altruistic for either company.

Two rival companies teaming up for the greater good is rare, but miracles happen. Take the newly expanding partnership between Volkswagen and Xpeng, for example.

The automakers recently signed a memorandum of understanding that will give their customers access to both companies' super-fast charging stations in China. That's over 20,000 charging stations available to their electric vehicle drivers.

The world could use more memorandums of understanding, couldn't it?

Of course, this move was not totally altruistic for either company. It was strategic. Expanding charging station access can help expand customer bases. Switching to an EV is a lot more enticing if you know that you have a place to charge in 420 cities.

Volkswagen and Xpeng are not full-on rivals. While they compete in the EV market, Volkswagen invested $700 million in Xpeng in July 2023, earning a 4.99% stake in the company. The two have also announced a plan to develop an EV together that will be available on the Chinese market in 2026.

This kind of eco-friendly collaboration between major companies is heartening, even if profit is the highest priority. Regardless of their motives, this partnership can make EVs more accessible and intriguing for the average customer. That's a win-win-win for the companies, their customers, and the planet.

With these expanded charging networks, drivers can now more easily enjoy the various benefits of EVs. In addition to their environmental benefits, these vehicles save money on gas, require less maintenance, and are far quieter than their combustible engine counterparts.

Volkswagen and Xpeng are not the only large companies working toward a more sustainable future. Major pet food company Purina is now working toward a more sustainable supply chain in the United Kingdom. Fujifilm is focused on transforming its manufacturing process by recycling toner cartridges, a change that may reduce the cost of its products.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.