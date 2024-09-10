Fujifilm creates buzz with transformative actions in its manufacturing process: 'An essential requirement to participate in global businesses now'

By reusing materials, Fujifilm is cutting down on waste and reducing the need for new resources.

Remember when Fujifilm focused only on film? The Japan-based camera developer has a new focus that's picture-perfect for our planet and your wallet, according to Sustainability Magazine.

This legendary company is transforming its manufacturing process in Tilburg, Netherlands, into a circular powerhouse. This means Fujifilm is still focused on making great products but is now making them in a way that's kinder to our Earth and easier on your budget.

Specifically, Fujifilm is taking used toner cartridges and giving them a second life. Instead of tossing these cartridges into landfills, they're cleaning them up and turning them into brand-new ones.

This is more than just good news for office supplies. It's a helping hand for you and the environment.

By reusing materials, Fujifilm is cutting down on waste and reducing the need for new resources. That means lower production costs, which could lead to more affordable products on store shelves. Plus, every cartridge that gets a second chance is one less piece of plastic in our oceans or landfills.

The entire Tilburg facility also runs on 100% renewable wind energy, meaning those towering turbines you see on the horizon are powering Fujifilm's eco-friendly revolution. It's a double victory: cleaner energy and cleaner manufacturing.

Mutsuki Tomono, corporate vice president of Fujifilm Japan, perfectly put it, per Sustainability, "Environmental commitment is an essential requirement to participate in global businesses now. It's partly why we have the clear target of zero emissions by 2040."

Fujifilm is also going out of its way to correct the gender disparity in the manufacturing field by ensuring women have a seat at the table, especially in its environmental policies.

Luana Porfido, head of corporate communication and ESG management at Fujifilm Europe, added, "There is no longer any doubt about the decisive role of women in what we call the green revolution."

With moves like these, Fujifilm is proving that what's good for the planet can also be good for consumers' pockets. That's a picture of a brighter future we can all get behind.

