EPA raises concerns over major incident following catastrophic train derailment: '[This] should serve as a wake-up call'

"The EPA needs to take bold action."

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fined the chemical company Oxy Vinyls for failing to report a toxic chemical release at its Pedricktown, New Jersey, facility in violation of hazardous chemical reporting laws, according to Environment+Energy Leader.

What's happening?

The EPA reached a settlement with Oxy Vinyls, which is known for the February 2023 toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. In May 2023, the company delayed its reporting of the release of 53.8 pounds vinyl chloride — a carcinogenic chemical used to make PVC pipes.

The reportable limit of vinyl chloride is just one pound, according to the EPA.

When leaks or spills of hazardous substances surpass reportable limits, companies are required to immediately notify local and federal authorities. Oxy Vinyls took over a week to report the hazardous spill.

This violated the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act and Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act. The company's penalty was $113,000.

Why is this settlement important?

Vinyl chloride is a highly toxic chemical that has been linked with liver disruption, nerve damage, and immunity alterations, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In severe cases of exposure, vinyl chloride can result in death.

Following the derailment, locals experienced symptoms of vinyl chloride exposure. Even a year later, residents report feeling sick with nausea, rashes, and other ailments, according to NPR.

"This derailment should serve as a wake-up call," Beyond Plastics President Judith Enck said. "The EPA needs to take bold action to ban vinyl chloride and eliminate the risk to communities across the country."

What's being done about the release of vinyl chloride?

The EPA is holding Oxy Vinyls accountable for its failure to report the release of vinyl chloride.

For the past year, environmental operation workers have been remediating the derailment site. The massive cleanup project has removed contaminated soil and is now in the final stages of replacing the excavated areas with clean soil and conducting assessments.

