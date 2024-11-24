Poultry giant Perdue faces class-action lawsuit after facility's neighbors make toxic discovery: 'This is very much an emerging issue'

They are seeking "potentially millions of dollars in damages" to cover medical costs and loss of property value.

An investigation is underway in Salisbury, Maryland, after groundwater near a subsidiary of poultry giant Perdue Farms tested positive for highly toxic PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

What's happening?

The Bay Journal reported on Oct. 16 that a Perdue AgriBusiness soybean processing plant had asked 550 households within a half-mile of the facility for permission to test their well water after the plant discovered PFAS in its wastewater system.

Perdue partnered with the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) for its outreach and has offered free bottled water to the impacted homes. According to the report, the findings were part of a statewide investigation into potential PFAS contamination.

"This is very much an emerging issue," Perdue CEO Kevin McAdams told the nonprofit news organization. "We did this out of an abundance of caution."

"PFAS is an emerging area of concern in Maryland and across the nation. We appreciate Perdue's cooperation in addressing this matter and helping to protect the health and well-being of the community," MDE Secretary Serena McIlwain added.

However, per the Bay Journal, law firm Baird Mandalas Brockstedt & Federico filed a class-action suit against Perdue on behalf of five facility neighbors on Oct. 11.

The lawsuit alleges that the poultry giant failed to test the safety of its wastewater for years, even as it used it for irrigation. It also claims that Perdue knew about the high levels of PFAS in September 2023 but didn't take action to remedy the situation or communicate the potential risks to local residents.

Why is this concerning?

PFAS are often called "forever chemicals" because they can take hundreds to thousands of years to break down. Because of this, when they enter our bodies, they can accumulate over time.

Scientists have linked exposure to PFAS to severe health complications, including fertility issues, developmental delays, immune system dysfunction, some cancers, and kidney damage, per the Bay Journal and Keck School of Medicine of USC.

The nonprofit news organization reports that the residents who filed the lawsuit against Perdue have experienced a "variety" of health issues affecting their quality of life, and their unspecified problems are connected to PFAS exposure. They are seeking "potentially millions of dollars in damages" to cover medical costs and loss of property value, among other things.

What is being done to protect the public from PFAS?

The Bay Journal reports that the class-action lawsuit also calls for Perdue to stop its polluting ways. However, the poultry giant said in a statement that it is still unclear whether its operations caused the contamination or whether the local well water even received exposure to PFAS.

"We are fully cooperating with MDE and actively investigating all possibilities, including other potential sources in the area," the company said. "We have always prioritized the safety and well-being of our community, and this case is no exception. Perdue will continue to engage transparently with our neighbors and the community throughout this process."

More broadly, the Environmental Protection Agency announced in April the first-ever legally enforceable national regulations regarding PFAS contamination in U.S. drinking water, providing organizations with a crucial tool to help safeguard public health.

You can limit your exposure to toxic forever chemicals by supporting PFAS-free brands and retailers. Learning how to spot greenwashing can also help you make decisions that support your health.

