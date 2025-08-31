Shopper makes infuriating discovery inside popular thrift store: 'That's the worst I've seen yet'

"If they were the last … on Earth, I wouldn't pay that."

As prices continue to rise on seemingly everything, thrift stores are one of the last safe spaces for bargain hunters.

Or, at least, they're supposed to be — but a popular Reddit post challenges that notion.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In several photos posted on the r/ThriftGrift subreddit, a shopper shows a series of vintage Pyrex bowls from their local thrift store. The price tags on them, however, are anything but thrifty.

"From biggest to smallest," the post says. "These bowls were priced $90, $70, $60, and $50."

Yes, you read that correctly. For a set of four bowls, that's a total of $270.

Granted, these are vintage Pyrex Gooseberry design bowls, and it's possible to find complete sets of these bowls selling online for hundreds of dollars. But those are still eye-popping prices for any sort of kitchenware at a thrift store, and the pricing angered many readers.

"Wow, that's the worst I've seen yet," one commenter wrote.

It's important to note that, although there are occasionally instances of price-gouging at thrift stores, those seem to be outliers and not the norm.

More often, shoppers are able to find terrific deals at these shops. Social media is chock-full of stories from people who found a 14-karat gold bracelet in a $5 grab bag, $300 boots for just $15, or a gold-and-diamond ring for less than $3.

And with every thrift-store purchase, shoppers are also doing their part to protect the environment. Secondhand stores play an important role in the circular economy, giving additional life to items that would have otherwise been thrown away.

Still, not every deal is guaranteed to be a winner. Commenters on this Reddit post agreed that some items are exorbitantly priced at certain stores and wouldn't be worth the money.

"If they were the last bowls on Earth, I wouldn't pay that," a commenter wrote.

