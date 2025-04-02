Entrepreneur revolutionizes clothing shopping experience with 'hidden-in-plain-sight' solution: 'You will find something you love'

"The goal is to help every client curate a wardrobe they are truly happy with."

The founder of a popular thrift store in Chicago is challenging shoppers to unlearn what they think they know about vintage clothing — a "hidden-in-plain-sight" solution for a growing crisis associated with fast fashion, as USA Today reported.

Jennifer Kelly-Nichols launched Vintage Frills with a clear vision in mind: to break down barriers that prevent people from building their wardrobes with vintage clothing.

While the fast-fashion industry offers trendy clothing at a low cost, the mass-produced apparel fuels a "throwaway culture," per Earth.org, contributing to the 101-plus million tons of textiles sent to dumps each year and costing consumers money as they repeatedly shell out cash to replace their low-quality, worn-out merchandise.

To promote a more balanced and sustainable lifestyle, Kelly-Nichols is encouraging shoppers to reimagine the vintage shopping experience in terms of style, substance, and ease.

"What Vintage Frills hopes to do is show everyone — whether they're vintage beginners or experts — that it's less about specific styles but more about high-quality pieces that had already stood the test of time and will continue to last for decades," Kelly-Nichols told USA Today.

However, while some shoppers love the thrill of digging through piles of apparel and goods at secondhand stores to discover hidden gems, others are turned off by the inconvenience. If you're in the latter group, Kelly-Nichols' first-of-a-kind shop may be for you.

Vintage Frills is divided into color-coded rooms — yellow, blue, red, and black and neutral — making it easy for shoppers to zero in on what they're looking for. Kelly-Nichols also works diligently to ensure her store's secondhand apparel is available at an affordable price point.

"Growing up, I used to love vintage. The problem was — I couldn't afford it," she told USA Today of another barrier holding would-be vintage shoppers back. "... While it takes talent to hunt down gems in traditional thrift shops, I knew that Vintage Frills would still keep the price affordable — no matter if it's a designer item or a simple high-quality cotton shirt."

After beginning Vintage Frills as a mobile shop before opening her brick-and-mortar store in 2022, Kelly-Nichols now attracts clients from all around the world, helping make their fashion visions a reality while supporting environmental health with her eco-friendly business model.

"The goal is to help every client curate a wardrobe they are truly happy with," Kelly-Nichols told USA Today. "Whether you visit the Red, Yellow, Blue, or Neutrals room, you will find something you love — without unnecessary hassle."

