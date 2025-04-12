Airport operator enters agreement that could transform air travel: 'We are fully implementing here on several platforms'

Fuel Cells Works reports that Vinci airports signed an agreement with H2V and Hy2gen to study the production and use of synthetic sustainable aviation fuels (e-SAF) by 2030. The initiative will help the airports reach their net-zero emissions goal.

The agreement will initially affect Vinci airports such as Lyon-Saint Exupéry, Lyon Bron, and Clermont-Ferrand Auvergne airports and extend to their Grenoble, Annecy, and Chambéry in a second phase.

Using e-SAF for aircraft is a significant decision for the environment since they're made from low-carbon hydrogen that can reduce carbon pollution by 86%, as reported by Fuel Cells Works. According to Greenly, kerosene releases sulfur and nitrogen oxides, which can lead to acid rain that damages vegetation and causes respiratory problems for humans.

Upon switching from kerosene to this eco-friendly fuel, modifying existing facilities or propulsion systems won't be necessary — making the switch faster and without additional financial burden. The transition can save money since it depends on crude oil, a dirty fuel mined from the earth that can resultantly vary in price based on global oil markets.

It's one of many steps that Vinci Airports has taken in its commitment to decarbonization, of which Guillaume Dubois, Technical Director of Vinci Airports, said, "which we are fully implementing here on several platforms operated in France."

That implementation includes reducing its carbon trail from operations through more electrification and adjusting landing fees based on that airline's carbon emission rates. The operator also promotes eco-friendly transport to their airports with public transportation and multiple charging stations for electric vehicles.

These moves by Vinci airports are one example of tangible eco-friendly moves by mainstream companies that aren't simply doing greenwashing marketing. Mondi Group has partnered with the United Nations World Food Programme to create more sustainable packaging for food aid. Japan's largest oil refiner will raise money for clean alternative fuels by selling 460 shares from a subsidiary. Automotive giants Honda and Nissan are merging to create more advanced EVs at reduced rates in what would become the third-largest automaker.

Whether you fly, drive, or donate to humanitarian relief, it's become easier to do so and support a cleaner and healing planet as well.

