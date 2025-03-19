Company extends partnership with UN World Food Programme to address urgent global issues: 'We are proud and excited'

Packaging giant Mondi Group is extending its partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme, focusing on sustainable solutions to fight food loss and wastage.

According to trade publication FoodTechBiz, this collaboration will now run until 2027 and will help WFP improve the packaging of food aid, ensuring it reaches those in need even in the toughest conditions. By leveraging Mondi's expertise, the two organizations aim to replace conventional packaging with more sustainable alternatives, improving both material use and packaging durability.

"We are proud and excited to enter the next phase of this impactful partnership with Mondi," said Virginia Villar Arribas, WFP deputy director of private sector partnerships. "At a time of shrinking humanitarian resources, Mondi is stepping up to help WFP fight hunger with valuable funding and sector-leading expertise."

More sustainable packaging means fewer resources are wasted in the supply chain, contributing to the global fight against hunger. It can also hopefully benefit the environment by reducing packaging waste and encouraging the use of recycled and virgin fibers, helping reduce plastic pollution. Cutting this waste is vital since plastics, typically made from dirty fuels, contribute to planet-heating pollution, microplastics, and climate-related health issues.

Mondi's efforts to move away from plastic-based packaging could also support the global transition towards circular economies, where resources are reused and waste is minimized. Single-use plastic packaging is a notorious source of waste due in part to its sheer prevalence combined with a lack of consistent recycling.

Given their volume, large corporations are key players in the fight against plastic pollution, and many are pursuing similar innovations to decrease their reliance on plastics while creating a more circular economy. At the same time, researchers are pressing for new technologies and production methods to make plastics less harmful to the environment, where they can't be reused in some way.

Such initiatives help lower carbon impacts, improving both environmental health and human well-being by reducing exposure to harmful pollutants. While challenges remain in scaling these changes, their work holds the seed of meaningful contributions toward a healthier planet.

"Our partnership with WFP reflects Mondi's purpose of contributing to a better world through innovative and sustainable packaging and paper solutions," said Mondi Group CEO Andrew King. "Leveraging WFP's exceptional humanitarian reach and expertise, we're promoting long-term resilience in emergency food supply chains, while supporting the transition towards a circular economy."

