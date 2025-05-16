Government reveals massive $136 billion plan to change the way country is powered: 'Necessary and consistent with the reality and development direction'

The Vietnamese Government announced plans to expand its electricity generation to support its fast-growing economy through renewable and nuclear energy. Doing so will also help the country reach its pledge for carbon neutrality by 2050.

"Adjusting the electricity demand forecast is necessary and consistent with the reality and development direction of the Party and the state," Nguyen Anh Tuan, the vice president and general secretary of the Vietnam Energy Association, said in a statement. "With an expected GDP growth rate of 8 per cent in 2025 and 10 per cent in the period of 2026-2030, electricity demand will increase."

Vietnam is known as an expansive industrial region, and boosting its electricity generation will help to support the country's predicted 6.5% economic growth for the year. As such, the country is investing $136.3 billion by 2030. Reuters reported that solar power will make up 25.3-31.1% of power sources, with wind energy taking up 14.2-16.1%.

Meanwhile, coal-fired power plants will only make up 13.1-16.9%, hydropower at 14.7-18.2%, with "plants using liquefied natural gas" at 9.5-12.3%.

Between 2030 and 2035, the country's first nuclear power plant will come into operation, which will also account for a chunk of the nation's power.

With the majority of the nation's power sources transitioning to renewable and nuclear, the country will dramatically reduce its planet-harming pollution. To put into perspective, one NREL study found that "generating 35% of electricity using wind and solar in the Western U.S would reduce CO2 emissions by 25-45%."

In Vietnam, one report estimated that the rapid increase in renewable energy could cut the planet-harming pollution of the country by 78%.

Renewable energy sources, like solar panels on your home, are conquering the looming threat of planet-harming pollution. As in the name, renewable energy sources do not deplete the planet of resources, which ultimately turn into polluting emissions, but rather, they use ever-present resources, like the sun or wind.

Countries utilizing renewable energy sources to their advantage indicate an environmental shift in the right direction, both for the economy and the environment.

