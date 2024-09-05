Thrift shopper calls out harmful narrative surrounding secondhand clothing: 'There is no shortage'

"You are not taking away anything from anyone by thrifting."

When people have enough money to buy new clothes and choose to thrift instead, are they doing good or evil? Are they helping the planet or hurting people who can't afford to shop anywhere else?

Instagrammer Cait Trantham (@caitconquers) argues that there are plenty of thrift store items to go around.

In the caption to her video responding to someone who claimed thrift stores should only be used by people who need them, she said, "The truth is, I could walk into a thrift [store] and buy 100 shirts, and the next day, there would be 500 to replace them. There is no shortage of clothing. You are not taking away anything from anyone by thrifting."

According to The Greyhound, though, it's not just about whether the clothing is available. Some thrift stores are raising their prices because they are attracting a wealthier clientele, which can price out the people who need to shop there.



Still, Trantham is right when she claims that thrifting is keeping clothing out of landfills, according to the University of Colorado in Boulder. The EPA estimated that around 11.3 million tons of textiles were landfilled in 2018. It also means we waste less and pollute less, too.

Trantham has a point when she talks about wanting to live in a world that doesn't take its resources for granted. She also makes an important statement about just how many clothes and other items are available in thrift stores. Ocean State Stories says that over 2.5 million items get donated every year.

Trantham's commenters agreed.

"I see no use in buying new when the second hand stuff still has years and years left in them!!" one person said.

"Many people upcycle MANY things from thrift stores and repurpose," another stated. "They embellish clothing, make it new clothing. There is nothing wrong with that."

A final one summed it up when they shared, "... People need to see the positive in people thrifting and deeply enjoying the experience."

Even if you decide to save the clothes for people who need them at rock-bottom prices, you can find treasures while thrifting. Learn how to thrift well, then show off your finds. Your friends may want to come along next time, but show them this article if they're concerned about taking items from people who need them.

