General Motors signs multibillion-dollar deal for innovative materials — here's why it matters

by Claire Huber
General Motors signed an environmentally beneficial and money-saving deal with Vianode. Based in Norway, Vianode is set to supply synthetic graphite for the production of electric vehicle batteries to be placed in electric cars owned and manufactured by General Motors. These makes include Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC. 

This deal ensures Vianode will supply synthetic graphite to General Motors from 2027 to 2033. In the meantime, Vianode workers are scouting a location for their North American production plant. 

The agreement between General Motors and Vianode will advance battery technology produced in the United States. Currently, China dominates the global supply of graphite. 

This move will benefit the national economy while also financially benefiting individuals interested in owning an electric vehicle. Because of their batteries, these cars are longer-lasting and more energy-efficient than standard fuel-powered vehicles, which in turn saves consumers money.

Not only are they set to become longer-lasting, but electric cars are set to change in price in the coming years. Electric vehicles have been expensive for some time. In 2024, however, producers and consumers saw a 20% price drop in battery prices. Because of this decrease in cost, consumers may see a drop in electric vehicle prices, as well. 

The deal between General Motors and Vianode will benefit everyday consumers and will give an opportunity to eco-conscious buyers to support an eco-friendly company. Vianode's CEO and its employees pride themselves in their dedication to producing synthetic graphite in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way. 

Materials like graphite have traditionally emitted high quantities of carbon dioxide, contributing negatively to the world's carbon dioxide footprint. Vianode, however, is a company dedicated to decreasing carbon pollution. According to Vianode, the company has found a way to "supply material with a 90% decreased carbon dioxide footprint." 

"We are proud of and honored that GM has chosen us as a strategic partner," Burkhard Straube, CEO of Vianode, says. "This underlines Vianode's capability and the way in which we will contribute to shaping the North American battery value chain."

"This agreement with Vianode for the development of artificial graphite is another great example of GM's strategic effort to build a sustainable battery supply chain in North America," says Jeff Morrison, senior vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain at General Motors.

