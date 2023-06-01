Veteran shows ‘ludicrous’ papers received after picking up prescription from VA office: ‘What was the point in all this?’

A Reddit user has shared a photo of the ridiculous amount of paper they received at the Veterans Affairs office — and it stretches across an entire room.

In a recent post on the r/MildlyInfuriating subreddit, a user posted a photo of the paperwork they received at the VA office. The photo shows paper that stretches from one end of a large room to nearly the opposite side when the pages are laid end to end.

“The paperwork that came with my one prescription,” the user wrote in the post’s caption.

“My current dose requires capsules in 3 different strengths, so the pharmacy gave me 3 copies of the patient info,” they added.

Photo Credit: u/theytookthemall / Reddit

“That’s … ludicrous,” one Redditor said of the stack.

Receipts cause a staggering amount of waste every year. According to the Los Angeles Times, the annual production of receipts in the U.S. alone requires 3 million trees and 9 billion gallons of water.

Creating receipts also generates more than 4 billion pounds of carbon dioxide pollution, which greatly contributes to the overheating of our planet, reported the L.A. Times, citing a study by advocacy group Green America.

Additionally, many receipts cannot be recycled because they are coated in toxic chemicals, so a significant portion of receipts end up in the landfill, where they slowly break down and release methane gas, contributing to the overheating of our planet, according to Beat the Receipt.

Reddit users expressed their distaste for the wasteful use of paper in the comment section of the post.

“Someone failed at their jobs twice,” one user wrote. “It’s [wasteful] and useless, as no one will read this. Or be able to read and comprehend such a tome.”

“This is what it looks like when I get my meds,” another user who identified themself as a veteran said. “Every time I’m like what the hell was the point in all this bs and throw it in the trash.”

“Side effects include death of a forest,” a third user commented.

