Massive wind company makes multimillion-dollar move to strengthen regional power grid: 'We're pleased to expand'

"Needs secure, affordable and sustainable energy more than ever."

In a major move for clean energy production in Europe, wind industry leader Vestas has announced a strategic agreement to acquire LM Wind Power's blade factory in Goleniów, Poland.

The factory, which has been producing blades for Vestas' onshore wind turbines since 2009, will now formally become part of Vestas' growing European manufacturing network.

The buy signals a big expansion of Vestas' European footprint at a time when demand for secure and affordable energy is accelerating. As the continent continues its push to move away from expensive and polluting dirty energy sources, this move is expected to bolster energy independence by scaling up access to reliable wind energy.

"Europe needs secure, affordable and sustainable energy more than ever, and we're pleased to expand our European manufacturing footprint to support wind energy's growing role in Europe's energy system," said Anders Nielsen, Vestas' chief technology and operations officer.

The Goleniów facility has played a key role in supporting Vestas' turbine projects for over a decade. This acquisition not only ensures continuity for existing workers and operations but also positions the factory to contribute to Europe's renewable energy buildout for years to come, creating new job opportunities.

LM Wind Power, a GE Vernova company, noted that the sale is a strategic decision to simplify its operations and focus on core facilities producing GE Vernova wind products.

Wind power is sometimes seen as secondary to solar energy, but that perception is quickly shifting. With advances in turbine technology and increased investment, wind is emerging as one of the most promising sources of clean, affordable power.

Renewable energy sources not only help lower the cost of power, but they also help stabilize electrical grids and promote energy independence for the areas in which they're built.

According to American Clean Power, wind energy avoided 387 million tons of carbon dioxide pollution in 2024 alone, a figure equivalent to removing over 75 million gas-powered cars from the road.

Investments like this one highlight the continued shift toward affordable clean energy solutions across Europe. The Poland-based factory transfer is expected to close in the coming months, following regulatory approval.

"This transaction would enable us to reinvest capital into our core European Union manufacturing facilities," said LM Wind Power CEO Hanif Mashal.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.