This new state law makes it easier and cheaper for residents to go solar — here's what you need to know

It's now easier and faster for Vermont citizens to transition to solar with a new law permitting 25 kilowatts for ground-mounted solar systems — a staple for common homes with yards or farms.

Previously, the law only permitted expedited approvals for ground-mounted solar systems at 15 kW, barring powerful solar infrastructures that exceeded the 15 kW threshold. In keeping up with modern technology that offers less solar paneling with larger wattages, Vermont is now making it far easier for more homes to transition to solar with no added cost.

Renewable Energy Vermont stated, per pv magazine, that the "lengthy application process adds so much time, uncertainty, and money to projects greater than 15 kW that almost no homeowner undertakes it," with the state only receiving 11 applications since 2020.

With Vermont's new law, it's important to act quickly. This is because Congress is considering eliminating the solar tax credit by the end of this year, so to receive the most savings for your solar transition, it's best to act sooner rather than later.

Peter Sterling, the executive director of Renewable Energy Vermont, explained that non-expedited application processes take a minimum of four months and a mandatory 30-day review. With the expedited service, it "rarely takes more than 30 days," as reported by pv magazine.

In Vermont, it's now far easier for all homeowners to make the money-saving transition to solar.

