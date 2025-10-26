Lawmakers consider game-changing bill to help lower energy costs for renters: 'It's time for us to ... cut that red tape'

Vermont could become the next state to make it easier for renters to lower their energy costs while also reducing toxic pollution associated with heart disease and other health problems.

According to Valley News, state Sen. Anne Watson intends to introduce a bill next year that would make it easier for Vermonters to install plug-in solar panels.

EnergySage's free tools make it easy for homeowners to obtain easy-to-understand, comparable solar quotes. However, renters can be left in the cold if their landlords don't support solar installations, leaving them on the hook for potentially thousands of dollars in extra energy costs.

Portable plug-in panels can make the benefits of solar more accessible to all. The Valley News report cited reporting from The New York Times claiming that at least 1 million households in Germany already use these systems.

Earlier in 2025, Utah became the first state in the U.S. to remove legislative barriers preventing residents from using plug-and-play panels.

Watson highlighted Utah's bill as an example of cooperation across political lines that could give communities more freedom of choice over how they power their homes while also supporting the country's growing energy needs.

"Seeing Utah pass a bill like this unanimously, and in a bipartisan way, that support underscored how doable I think this bill is going to be," she said, per Valley News. "It's time for us to get out of the way, cut that red tape, and make it easy for Vermonters to access affordable solar."

Watson explained that under her proposal, residents would simply need to notify their electric companies of their system instead of obtaining an interconnection agreement required for large solar projects. All in all, renters could save around $20 on a $100 bill, according to Ben Edgerly Walsh of the Vermont Public Interest Research Group, an environmental advocacy organization.

"It should be fairly non-controversial," Walsh added when speaking with Valley News. "It just requires cutting a little red tape in a few places to make it possible."

