Google, REI, and more partner with nonprofits on 'future-proof' projects: 'We're proud to support'

A recent report shows Arizona's Verde River is a model example of how partnerships between major companies and conservation organizations can restore essential waterways.

For decades, the Colorado River has suffered from droughts and excessive withdrawals, the Walton Family Foundation reported.

Years ago, major companies like Coca-Cola, REI, Meta, Google, and Microsoft teamed up with multiple nonprofits, including The Nature Conservancy and Salt River Project, to address these problems in the Verde River — a tributary of the Salt River in the Colorado River Basin.

This body of water is a critical resource for local farms and large urban areas in metro Phoenix. Rising global temperatures, groundwater pumping, and withdrawals had put the river in jeopardy.

Thanks to the work of these corporations and the conservationist groups, things are looking up for the Verde River and all of those it serves.

TNC reported within the past five years, their ecological efforts have saved nearly 50,000 acre-feet of water, which is enough to serve 100,000 U.S. households for one year, the Walton Family Foundation detailed.

Water resiliency and conservation are critical for securing the industry and economy that relies on bodies of water and for providing clean water for local residents. It's also crucial for the health of plants and wildlife that depend on the water for survival.

Stefanie Woodward, water stewardship lead at Meta, said: "We're proud to support projects that help to restore healthy forest conditions in the Verde and empower environmental nonprofits and communities to build long-term capacity in Arizona."

Some of the water conservation work includes improving leaky irrigation ditches, replacing high-water-use crops on farms with plants that require less water, and removing invasive plant species to allow for better water flow.

The conservation work also includes efforts to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires. Groups involved in the partnership removed excessive shrubs and trees to make the area safer and to secure infrastructure.

By using the Verde River success as a model, other companies and nonprofit groups can better understand effective water conservation strategies and help us all reach a more water-secure future.

Mike Bernier, director of sustainability at Swire Coca-Cola, commented: "By funding projects like the piping of the Verde Ditch, we're helping implement a long-term solution to reduce leakage, in turn improving water-efficiency and ensuring the sustainability of this water source for millions downstream."

