School officials crack down on dangerous trend sweeping across US schools: 'Your choices today can affect the rest of your life'

The popularity of vaping is continuing to grow around the world. In the U.S. alone, the number of adults who use electronic cigarettes has increased from 4.5% to 6.5% between 2019 and 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The age group most likely to partake is young adults aged 21 to 24, with 15.5% of their age group participating, and, unfortunately, the popularity of vaping is growing among minors.

What's happening?

The Crisp County High School administration and the Crisp County Sheriff's Office in Georgia are drawing attention to an increase in the presence of vape pens among high school students. The pens that were confiscated from students included THC vapes and nicotine vapes, as reported by WALB.

Under Georgia law, people under 21 years of age are prohibited from purchasing, possessing, and using any vapor, tobacco, or THC products. This has not stopped the teenagers from partaking in the activity, especially as vaping was first marketed as a safer option to cigarettes in cute packaging, according to a study in PubMed Central.

Why is vaping important?

Vaping is a health concern for anyone who participates, but it's even worse for minors, as their brains aren't fully developed yet, according to the CDC. E-cigarettes contain high amounts of nicotine, which can harm parts of the brain in control of focus, learning, mood, and impulse control. Youth are more likely to get addicted sooner, which leaves them at a higher risk of transitioning to cigarettes.

E-cigarettes also contain cancer-causing chemicals, such as heavy metals, volatile organic compounds, and flavorings, which are safe to eat, but not inhale.

Beyond the obvious health concern, vaping is also an environmental concern. According to the U.S. PIRG, nearly 500,000 disposable vapes are discarded every day in the U.S., an increase of 35 million from just two years ago. These vape pens not only contain a mix of heavy metals, but some single-use vapes include Bluetooth, electronic screens, and single-use batteries that end up leaking into the landfills and waterways.

Disposable vapes now contribute to 30 tons of lithium being discarded every year, equivalent to 3,350 batteries for an electric vehicle.

What's being done about vaping?

Globally, more researchers are studying the safety and the effects of vaping and THC, now that it's legalized in many areas of the world.

In Crisp County, the school district stated that any pens found will be handled "to the fullest extent" with potential involvement of law enforcement. Additionally, the Sheriff's Office is encouraging the students to consider the long-term impact of smoking.

"Your choices today can affect the rest of your life. Your health and future matter," the Sheriff's Office said. "Make the choice to protect both."

