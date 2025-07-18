Officials issue sweeping ban on sale of dangerous item targeting children: 'Will also help to reduce the uptake'

Because they're brightly colored and often small, they also pose a risk to animals.

A British territory has taken a massive step toward reducing litter and waste on its island while also minimizing potential harm to children in the area.

According to the BBC, the island of Jersey, a self-governing dependency of the United Kingdom located between France and England, has banned the sale of single-use vapes.

Starting August 1, the new ban will halt the import of single-use vapes, giving vendors until February 1 to sell their remaining stock of the devices. Anyone found to be illegally importing vapes after the August 1 deadline will have their stock seized and be fined up to £1,000 (around $1,341).

The move follows a similar law that was enacted in the UK banning single-use vapes in June.

Vapes and vape pens have become an increasingly hot-button issue in many parts of the world as their popularity has boomed. As people finish using them, they're often tossed aside rather than being correctly disposed of, and as a result, they're frequently found littering the pavement or grass in public spaces.

Making matters worse, the disposable nicotine dispensers are actively problematic, with scientists discovering that they release lead, nickel, and antimony in quantities well above safe limits, which can lead to neurological issues and increased cancer risk.

Because they're brightly colored and often small, they also pose a risk to animals, which could mistake them for food and try to ingest them, leading to various health problems.

While vape companies have denied that their products are marketed to children, their fruit and candy flavors, bright colors, and trendy designs also make them very appealing to younger people.

A spokesman for the Jersey government explained the ban, saying vapes "generate a lot of waste and negatively impact the environment."

"The ban will also help to reduce the uptake of vaping by children and young people, as single-use vapes are their product of choice," the spokesperson continued.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.