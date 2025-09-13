Officials spark controversy with new rules meant to protect kids from harmful products: 'This is a bigger problem'

"Whether or not that makes a difference, I don't know."

The inundation of vape shops can be seen everywhere. In especially busy cities, the often neon-sign-heavy buildings are visible on nearly every street corner.

In an effort to combat this, an ordinance has been passed in Hanover County, Virginia, with more stringent regulations on new smoke shops that intend to open in the area in the future.

According to WRIC, much of the ordinance was aimed at preventing underage vaping and modeled after a similar ordinance passed in nearby Richmond.

The ordinance stipulates that new vape shops may only open one mile or more from schools and must maintain a distance of at least 2,000 feet from other smoke shops. Future shops' hours will be limited to between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

At the meeting where the ordinance was passed, Hanover County Sheriff David Hines acknowledged that the issue of vaping went beyond its risks to underage individuals.

While e-cigarettes and other vape products were initially introduced as aids to quit smoking, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention affirmed that no "e-cigarette has been approved by the [Food and Drug Administration] as a smoking cessation aid."

Many of the health issues associated with smoking cigarettes carry over to their electronic counterparts, and less information on vaping's long-term effects is available.

In addition to potential health risks, electronic smoking devices are a burgeoning environmental issue, as discarded e-waste from disposable devices is often seen littered around natural areas, posing a threat to wildlife, young passersby, and water sources.

Sheriff Hines addressed the purpose of the ban.

"The dangers of vaping are real, but we don't regulate them, and I don't think you can," he told WRIC. "But you may be able to regulate how they're distanced — and whether or not that makes a difference, I don't know."

Fellow board member and Chickahominy District Supervisor Danielle Floyd echoed Hines' sentiment.

"Land use is something that we have a say in. However, this is a bigger problem than just the vape shops — it does require a multifaceted approach to solve," Floyd said.

Although it's clear that these officials understand the issue of vaping may be partially beyond the county's control, hopefully, these small steps toward a cleaner, healthier future will be effective.

