Mom issues warning after unexpected explosion in friend's car: 'It was like a firework going off'

The dangers of tobacco products such as cigarettes and vape pens are broadly known, at least when it comes to lung irritation and cancer risk. Less well known? The risk that a vape pen might blow up. One mother in Essex, England, went through a harrowing ordeal when exactly that happened, National World reported.

What's happening?

According to the publication, Kerrie Roberts was sitting in her friend's stationary car when the event occurred.

"It was like a firework going off in the car, and at first I didn't know what it was," Roberts said, according to National World. "The seat went up in flames. The battery must have burnt through my pocket and exploded. … I jumped out of the car when I realised it was me. I had a brand-new coat and dress on, and I realised it was me that was on fire. … I was scared that the whole car might set alight. Luckily, we were just outside the garage on a quiet road, but what if we were on a busy road going quickly?"

According to Roberts, she had 10 years of experience using vape pens, and she had intentionally chosen what she considered to be the safest option. She didn't use disposable models.

"The scary thing is, I had that same battery on a plane with me the week before this happened," said Roberts. "It would have been so scary. I'm scared to go on a plane now."

Roberts was so afraid, in fact, that she decided to quit vaping.

"I don't vape any more," she said. "I've bought a resistance breather, which is like a vape [but not harmful] to stop me vaping. I would tell people to not carry your vape in your pocket and not have it so close to you.

"I was lucky to not have it in my trouser pocket. As if this was the case, it would have been so much worse for me. Luckily my coat was padded and I had layers between. Don't leave it in pockets in the back of the car where your kids are either."

Why is this important?

This isn't the first case of a vape battery exploding, though such occurrences usually aren't as dramatic as Roberts' experience. Instead, supposedly disposable vapes are causing fires at landfills and in garbage trucks after being thrown indiscriminately in the trash.

While these items are inexpensive and marketed as being single-use, the lithium batteries inside simply are not designed to be thrown away so casually. Over time, the chemicals inside can combust and explode.

What should I do to prevent this problem?

If at all possible, avoid vaping entirely, because the health risks and environmental risks are both very high, as confirmed by one study. If you must use such a product, look for a facility that will accept the used item as e-waste and recycle it correctly.

