  • Business Business

Mechanic dumbfounded after discovering cause of customer's flat tire: 'This is a first for me'

"[These] should be banned."

by Leslie Sattler
One Redditor shared a photo with the r/justrolledintotheshop community, a forum where mechanics post noteworthy finds from their work.

Photo Credit: iStock

A Reddit user got an unexpected surprise at the auto shop when they found the cause of a customer's flat tire.

The Redditor shared a photo with the r/justrolledintotheshop community, a forum where mechanics post noteworthy finds from their work.

"Anyone see anything like this before?" they asked. "This is a first for me."

One Redditor shared a photo with the r/justrolledintotheshop community, a forum where mechanics post noteworthy finds from their work.
Photo Credit: Reddit

The image shows a blue disposable vape lodged in a black tire tread. The metal end of the device punctured clean through the rubber, leaving a visible hole. The vape is an IVG brand device, its bright blue casing scratched from impact.

Discarded vapes have become an all-too-common sight on roads and sidewalks. These devices contain lithium batteries, plastic casings, and metal components that don't break down easily. 

When tossed from car windows or dropped on pavement, they create hazards for drivers and pedestrians alike. A flat tire from vape litter means an unexpected repair bill and wasted time for whoever runs over one.

Outside of the inconvenience, vaping carries real health consequences. These products pump nicotine and other chemicals directly into the lungs, and many users find themselves dependent on devices marketed as a "safer" alternative to cigarettes.

The volume of disposable vapes sold each year creates mountains of electronic waste. Each unit contains materials that can leach into soil and water when improperly discarded, and the manufacturing process adds pollution to our air.

Commenters had plenty to say about the photo.

"Disposable vapes should be banned," one wrote.

Another pointed out the irony, writing, "Vapes not only killing your respiratory system, but also killing your tires!!"

A third commenter shared about their own encounter with vape litter, writing, "I saw a bright blue light in the middle of the road while walking my neighborhood at night. Turns out it was a damaged vape."

Should plastic grocery bags be banned nationwide?

Absolutely 👍

No way 👎

Let each state decide 🤔

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x