Mechanic dumbfounded after discovering cause of customer's flat tire: 'This is a first for me'

"[These] should be banned."

A Reddit user got an unexpected surprise at the auto shop when they found the cause of a customer's flat tire.

The Redditor shared a photo with the r/justrolledintotheshop community, a forum where mechanics post noteworthy finds from their work.

"Anyone see anything like this before?" they asked. "This is a first for me."

Photo Credit: Reddit



The image shows a blue disposable vape lodged in a black tire tread. The metal end of the device punctured clean through the rubber, leaving a visible hole. The vape is an IVG brand device, its bright blue casing scratched from impact.

Discarded vapes have become an all-too-common sight on roads and sidewalks. These devices contain lithium batteries, plastic casings, and metal components that don't break down easily.

When tossed from car windows or dropped on pavement, they create hazards for drivers and pedestrians alike. A flat tire from vape litter means an unexpected repair bill and wasted time for whoever runs over one.

Outside of the inconvenience, vaping carries real health consequences. These products pump nicotine and other chemicals directly into the lungs, and many users find themselves dependent on devices marketed as a "safer" alternative to cigarettes.

The volume of disposable vapes sold each year creates mountains of electronic waste. Each unit contains materials that can leach into soil and water when improperly discarded, and the manufacturing process adds pollution to our air.

Commenters had plenty to say about the photo.

"Disposable vapes should be banned," one wrote.

Another pointed out the irony, writing, "Vapes not only killing your respiratory system, but also killing your tires!!"

A third commenter shared about their own encounter with vape litter, writing, "I saw a bright blue light in the middle of the road while walking my neighborhood at night. Turns out it was a damaged vape."

