Officials take bold action after series of fires with unexpected cause: 'Will have a dual benefit'

There are other negative issues, as well.

The negative effects associated with vaping and e-cigarettes are not just limited to public health.

The BBC reported that improperly disposed of vaping devices are leading to a rash of fires in collection vehicles and waste facilities around the U.K.

With that in mind, the town of Doncaster announced that residents could leave vapes, e-cigarettes, and small batteries in plastic bags on top of their regular recycling for pickup.

Of course, fires are only one negative issue associated with these devices. The CDC observed that they contain cancer-causing elements that can leave tiny particles in your lungs. They are especially dangerous for young people and pregnant women.

The litter from the devices has also led to a host of environmental problems. According to the Truth Initiative, nearly half of young e-cigarette users don't know the proper way to dispose of them.

Devices thrown on the ground have led to flat tires and accidents, and harmful chemicals within them can leach into the soil or groundwater.

The best way to avoid having to dispose of vapes and e-cigarettes is quite simply not using them in the first place. But if you choose to partake, knowing your local recycling options is imperative.

Waste management authorities heralded the Doncaster plan as an effective way to prevent fires at facilities.

"We believe this move will have a dual benefit — help recycling and reduce the danger to refuse crews across the city," said Deputy Mayor of Doncaster, Glyn Jones.

"Putting batteries in household bins can cause fires in collection vehicles and at recycling facilities, putting crews and the public at risk," added Shane Atkins, from waste management firm SUEZ.

"By collecting them separately at the curbside, we can make sure batteries are recycled properly and safely."

