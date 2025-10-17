EV driver shares photo of disturbing trend at charging stations: 'What's the solution?'

A post shared to Reddit's r/electricvehicles has reignited frustration over a growing issue that's hitting EV drivers nationwide: cut charging cables.

The image, reposted from X, shows an EV charging station missing its cords, with one commenter quipping, "I didn't realize that EV wireless charging was a thing now."



The original Reddit poster asked a question many have been wondering: "What's the solution? Anti-cutting cable wrap? Cameras to passively capture after the theft?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Below the post, drivers debated whether this kind of damage counts as vandalism or theft — and what can realistically be done about it.



"Is it vandalism, or theft?" one user asked, suggesting that some thieves might be targeting cables for copper. "There are ones on light poles, way above the ground that spool."

Others countered that even switching to aluminum wiring isn't a fix. "That... won't solve the problem," one commenter said. "Thieves don't steal copper — they steal things that they think are copper. Even if they abandon it because it's aluminum, it's still cut."

These incidents aren't isolated. While this post is from three years ago, similar reports continue to surface from Los Angeles to Atlanta, with stations temporarily disabled for weeks while parts are replaced. Beyond inconvenience, the trend highlights a larger barrier to electric vehicle adoption: reliability. When chargers are damaged or out of service, drivers lose trust in the public charging network, which is a critical piece of infrastructure needed to transition away from dirty energy.

Electric vehicles remain one of the cleanest transportation options available, even factoring in battery manufacturing and charging emissions. Mining for battery minerals carries an environmental cost, but it replaces the far greater toll of extracting billions of tons of coal, oil, and gas each year.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

For those charging at home, pairing an EV with solar panels can cut both costs and emissions even further. Drivers who install solar panels can effectively power their cars with sunlight, and companies like EnergySage make it easy to compare local quotes and find reliable installers vetted by The Cool Down.

While no single fix exists yet, experts say that protecting public chargers and the trust they represent is vital to keeping EV progress on track toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.