EV owner shares photo of baffling scene at charging station: 'No one wants a cable dangling on a city street'

Reddit commenters had a sense of humor about the situation.

A Redditor bumped into an awkward situation at an electric vehicle charging station and took to the r/evcharging community to share it.

"Is this a wireless charger?" joked the original poster, alongside a picture of a charging plug that had been cut from its cable.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A major motivator for this kind of damage is copper theft. Rates of EV charger vandalism have doubled between 2023 and 2024, according to one study summarized by Transport + Energy.

The reality of electric vehicle charger vandalism is that it serves as an active deterrent for people considering the switch to an EV.

This is a shame, as electric vehicles are a clear upgrade over gas cars. They're much cheaper to fuel up at these charging stations than filling the tank of a gas-powered car at the pump, for one. Furthermore, they aren't spewing out exhaust fumes that affect the health of drivers, passengers, and pedestrians.

Most importantly, EVs are vital for reducing transportation pollution. Vehicles powered by internal combustion engines release planet-warming gases into the atmosphere, which exacerbates destructive weather patterns. These include floods and droughts, which incur additional housing and agricultural costs.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

If you're interested in doubling down on the economic and environmental benefits of an electric vehicle, home solar can provide cheap, clean energy for your car.

EnergySage has a free online tool that connects homeowners to local installers, helping users save up to $10,000 in rebates and credits to bring installation costs within reach.

Reddit commenters had a sense of humor about the vandalized EV charger, but they offered some suggestions, too.

"This is why we need EVSE's with detachable cables," said one commenter. "No one wants a cable dangling on a city street when no one is charging. Plus, no need for a dongle, just get the cable with the end you car needs."

"I feel like designs need to put the contactor/relay in the handle so that the cable stays energized when not in use," suggested another community member.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





