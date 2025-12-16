Shopper sparks outrage with photos of baffling sight at thrift store: 'Not laughable … but it's a joke'

A shopper at Value Village just got a rude awakening after spotting a jewelry display that looked more like a high-end heist than a bargain bin.

The Reddit post features photos of a jewelry case with price tags that would make anyone do a double-take, including a necklace priced at a staggering $2,000.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Delusional," the poster wrote, questioning why a store that gets its inventory for free would charge such astronomical prices.

Seeing a four-figure price tag at a donation center is enough to make you swear off secondhand shopping forever. But here is the truth: This kind of "thrift grift" is a massive outlier.

Most of the time, thrifting is the ultimate low-stakes treasure hunt. You are far more likely to find hidden gems for pennies on the dollar than you are to see pawn shop pricing.

Just look at the lucky shopper who found a jar full of gold and silver for under $20. Or consider the woman who bought a jewelry box and discovered it was filled with hidden earrings. Even holiday decor can be a jackpot, like the person who scored stunning handblown glass ornaments for next to nothing.





And it isn't just about scoring Instagram-worthy rare finds. Thrifting is one of the easiest ways to fight back against the rising cost of living. Whether you need everyday clothes or home goods, buying used saves you a bundle.

Plus, it helps stop the cycle of waste. The average American tosses about 81.5 pounds of clothing into the trash every single year. By buying secondhand, you are keeping those items out of the landfill and reducing the demand for new manufacturing.

So, don't let one bad price tag scare you away. With a little help, you can still find amazing deals out there for anyone willing to look.

Online, commenters were quick to roast the pricing strategy.

"That diamond necklace is hilarious," one user wrote.

Another added, "I seriously don't get it... Your average thrift store shopper is not going to spend $1000+ on an item."

A third user summed it up: "Not laughable … but it's a joke."

