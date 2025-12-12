US ski resort takes drastic measures amid struggle to open slopes: 'You can do everything from a smartphone'

"I always figure the weather is going to come sooner or later."

Utah skiers are relying on machines to get their "White Christmas"-like scene this year.

It's part of a declining snowfall trend reported on by CNN. CBS affiliate KUTV in Salt Lake City highlighted its impact on Utah mountains.

What's happening?

Unseasonably warmer temperatures in one of the U.S.'s ski hubs have caused resorts to miss snowpack benchmarks and opening dates. It's a huge loss considering that the industry adds $2.5 billion to the state's economy, according to the University of Utah.

With no snow in the forecast, the resorts have turned to snowmaking machines for help.

"We run about 12 people per shift, so we have about 50 snowmakers on each side of the mountain," Park City Mountain Resort snowmaking manager Barrett Burghard told KUTV.

Why is a lack of snowfall important?

A diminished snowpack has implications beyond economic concerns. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said that snow droughts mean less water for nearby communities and wildlife. They create water management and flood mitigation challenges.





Snowfall has declined about 2.7% worldwide since 1973, CNN reported, citing NOAA data. Part of the reason is the rising average global temperature: an increase of about 2 degrees Fahrenheit since 1850. The uptick is increasing the risks for conditions that lead to more extreme weather, such as droughts and storms, NASA said.

It's important to note that not every severe weather event is a result of human-induced planet warming. But experts agree that it's supercharging factors that increase the likelihood of community-threatening storms.

Wildfires are one example. Penn State reported that shorter winters, faster snowmelt, and droughts are "exacerbating the very conditions that promote wildfires."

What's being done to help?

On the mountain, snow experts are leveraging the latest technology to help make quality powder for recreation.

"Now you can do everything from a smartphone or your laptop, and most of the guns adjust the quality," Burghard told KUTV. "We have temperature sensors all over the mountain, so we know exactly what the temperatures are all over the mountain."

Other experts are leveraging satellite imaging and other data to provide better forecasts. Drones are also being used as information collectors in sometimes extreme conditions.

Staying informed about issues impacting our weather can help you determine how it will most impact your life. Less snow could ruin a ski weekend, but eventual droughts on the other side of the mountain could become a more severe problem.

This information can help you plan your next move and consider factors like rising insurance premiums and coverage availability. Talking about the trends with friends and family can help to raise awareness as well.

In Utah, Burghard is optimistic that Mother Nature will provide.

"I always figure the weather is going to come sooner or later," he said.

