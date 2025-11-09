Ski resorts take drastic action amid severe lack of snowfall: 'We can really see it reflected'

"This appears to be one of the bigger starts."

Despite dry conditions across the region, many Colorado resorts have diverted water from local streams to create better skiing conditions.

What's happening?

With the snow season off to a slow start in the state, ski resorts have taken matters into their own hands to create favorable conditions.

Two such resorts, Keystone and Winter Park, have diverted water from local streams to blast through snow guns, allowing them to generate enough snow to open for skiing. As Denver Water noted, these resorts have an agreement that allows them to divert water in this manner, and local stream gauges reflected huge dips after the resorts did just that.

"The snow guns are blasting — and we can really see it reflected in those stream gauges," Denver Water's Nathan Elder said in a post by the utility. "This appears to be one of the bigger starts to snowmaking at the resorts as they gear up for opening day."

Why is this concerning?

While these resorts divert water to generate snow, the rest of their region is undergoing a lengthy drought.

As of early November, the U.S. Drought Monitor listed virtually all of Denver County as experiencing abnormally dry conditions, with 10% of the county under a moderate drought. Areas just west of Denver — where many of these ski resorts are located — are experiencing severe and extreme droughts.

Droughts have occurred throughout history, but the pollution caused by burning fossil fuels has now made them more frequent and less one-off events. The problem is so bad that one expert likened these temperature increases to "steroids for weather."

What can be done about droughts?

Ultimately, the only way to prevent droughts from happening as often is to slow the rate at which we pollute the atmosphere and reverse the planet's warming trend. While we can all take action to make that a reality, it will also require action from world leaders, such as those outlined in the Paris Agreement.

However, we can also work to waste less water and to be better prepared for when dry conditions occur. For example, using your dishwasher is more efficient than washing dishes by hand. Collecting rainwater in your yard is a good way to use what nature has already provided.

