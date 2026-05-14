"Connecticut's energy demand continues to rise, and families are feeling the strain of higher utility bills."

Connecticut is a step closer to making solar power more accessible to people who do not own their homes.

On May 6, the General Assembly approved House Bill 5340, which, among other energy-related provisions, legalizes plug-in solar panels for residential use. HB 5340 will head to Gov. Ned Lamont's desk for approval, where he is expected to sign it into law, PV Magazine reported.

Plug-in solar systems, sometimes called balcony solar or plug-and-play solar, open solar access to renters, condo residents, and others who do not have a suitable roof for a traditional solar installation.

Rooftop solar has long been least accessible to people who rent or live in multifamily housing. Plug-in systems are generally smaller and simpler, giving more households a way to generate their own electricity without the higher cost and complexity of a full rooftop setup. The bill will allow residents to use balcony solar devices that have outputs of 1,200 watts or less.

"Connecticut's energy demand continues to rise, and families are feeling the strain of higher utility bills," bill co-sponsor and state Rep. Jamie Foster wrote. "As the state adds more renewable energy, programs must be designed to lower costs, support households with the greatest energy burdens, reduce administrative hurdles, and ensure consistent safety standards across the energy system."

If signed into law, the measure would take effect in October. It could help residents lower their utility bills while also reducing demand for electricity produced by polluting fuels. Even small solar systems can offset part of a home's daytime power use, easing strain on the grid and cutting planet-warming pollution.

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A wave of state governments is attempting to pass similar balcony solar bills, and Connecticut was the sixth state to send an approved bill to its governor; the other states are Utah, Maine, Virginia, Maryland, and Colorado, per PV Magazine.

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