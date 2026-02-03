  • Business Business

Shopper sparks outrage with photo of upsetting sighting at Goodwill: 'I think this is illegal'

by Drew Jones
A photo shared on Reddit has sparked criticism after a shopper claimed their local Goodwill was selling stacks of USPS Priority Mail boxes.

The post, shared in the r/ThriftGrift subreddit, showed dozens of brand-new USPS Priority Mail boxes and envelopes in various sizes lined up on a shelf with price tags attached. The caption simply read, "I think this is illegal… local Goodwill," and it definitely struck a nerve with fellow thrifters.

"You can get them [for] free at [the] post office," one commenter wrote. "You can even get them delivered for free."

"This is what Goodwill does," another person said. "It gets things for free and then charges poor people for things that should be free."

While it remains unclear how the boxes ended up on the shelves, according to some Redditors, it actually is illegal. Additionally, charging for freely available USPS boxes undermines the trust shoppers place in thrift stores, especially when these are the stores that promote affordability and community as part of their mission.

That said, situations like this are widely considered exceptions rather than the rule. Most thrift stores rely on donations to provide affordable goods while supporting local programs, job training, and charitable initiatives. Occasional missteps, whether caused by employee oversight, donation mix-ups, or pricing errors, don't reflect the broader value of thrifting as a whole.

For many shoppers, thrifting remains an accessible way to save money on everyday necessities at a time when retail prices continue to rise. Secondhand stores also offer the thrill of discovery, where rare, vintage, or high-quality items can be found at a fraction of their original cost.

Beyond personal savings, thrifting plays an important role in reducing waste, extending the life of usable goods, and lowering the environmental impact associated with manufacturing and shipping new products.

At the end of the day, one questionable shelf doesn't undo the countless wins that thrifting delivers every day. For most people, thrift stores are still places of surprise, sustainability, and the occasional unbelievable deal.

x