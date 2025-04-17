USPS employee reveals disturbing experience after bringing safety concern to management: 'I think I'm gonna be cut'

"Put your foot down and don't accept no for an answer when it comes to your safety."

A USPS employee was left feeling disheartened by their company's reaction after calling in an issue with their truck.

Posting on the subreddit r/USPS, the employee asked for advice on what to do after revealing that they thought their truck might be giving them carbon monoxide poisoning.

The employee was experiencing worrying symptoms, including feeling dizzy, feeling like they were missing things, and having stomach pain.

Later in the comments, the driver, who was still in their 90-day probationary period, told commenters they had called it in but that they felt the issue was going to get them fired after management reacted angrily to the call. "I think I'm gonna be cut," the employee wrote.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is serious and can cause a whole host of symptoms, such as headaches, dizziness, confusion, nausea, chest pain, and difficulty breathing. In severe cases, it can cause loss of consciousness, seizures, brain damage, and even death. Poorly maintained exhaust systems can leak carbon monoxide into the passenger area of the car, which can be extremely dangerous.

Commenters had a lot to say to this employee, with several telling them their health comes before their job.

"Get a portable CO detector and take some readings on your route," wrote one commenter.

Another added, "Put your foot down and don't accept no for an answer when it comes to your safety."

