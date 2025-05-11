Federal government abruptly shuts down science centers monitoring national safety risks: 'Nobody knows what happens'

"It's not being done with any thought about human life."

A shocking decision by the Trump administration could have vast environmental ramifications.

What's happening?

As The Guardian detailed, the White House ordered the closure of 25 scientific centers that monitor U.S. water levels for flooding and drought while also managing supply levels to save communities from running out of water.

The data produced by the United States Geological Service water science centers "plays a critical role across the economy to protect human life, protect property, maintain water supplies and help clean up chemical or oil spills."

Kyla Bennett, director of science policy with the Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility non-profit, told The Guardian that the Trump administration made the decision to close these science centers due to leases nearing expiration rather than considering scientific reasoning. To make things more concerning, there is no clear plan to replace the centers that are set to be closed.

"It's not being done with any thought about human life, it was just 'this seems so woke so let's get rid of it,'" Bennett told The Guardian. "People think water is free and comes out of your tap whenever you want, but it's not that simple."

Employees only learned of the upcoming closures when their landlords informed them of the leases that weren't being renewed, and The Guardian noted that "centers from Alaska to Massachusetts will begin shuttering within four months."

Why is this important?

These centers play a critical role in flood warnings, as the USGS provides data to the National Weather Service that is used to determine if precipitation levels from a coming storm pose a risk for disaster when combined with existing water levels.

This information is also crucial to flood responses by state emergency response agencies and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The centers also help prevent drought by monitoring water levels in aquifers and ensuring that they're not being overdrawn. USGS data also protects drinking water by revealing much-needed information on where aquifers are being contaminated by pollution from PFAS, which are also known as "forever chemicals."

One of the centers set to close is in Charlotte, North Carolina, which played a key role in managing the aftermath of deadly flooding caused by Hurricane Helene in Asheville in late 2024. Another center closing in Moab, Utah, measures water resources in a state that is 77% under drought. These examples show the range of the impact of the Trump administration's decision and the various environmental effects.

"Nobody knows what happens if we're not doing [monitoring for drought conditions]," a water center employee who requested anonymity told The Guardian.

What's being done about this?

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like anything is stopping the plan to close these science centers across the country.

The USGS did not respond to The Guardian's request for comment and only said in a previous press release, "These efforts reflect our broader commitment to streamlining government operations while ensuring that scientific endeavors remain strong, effective, and impactful."

If you want to make a difference, consider educating yourself on critical climate issues and voting for candidates and policymakers with climate-friendly initiatives.

