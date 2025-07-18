Shopper sparks outrage after spotting unbelievable price tag at thrift store: 'Who is buying this stuff?'

"I guess good luck to them waiting for a sucker to come along."

For years, savvy and budget-conscious shoppers have flocked to thrift stores to score used yet stylish clothing at steep discounts. However, one Redditor was stunned when they came across a pair of shoes that were miles away from the budget bin thanks to its sticker price.

While posting to r/ThriftGrift, the shopper snapped a pic of the shoes that certainly showed signs of moderate wear and tear.

"$400 used high heels at Savers," they wrote.

Although the shoes themselves were still perfectly acceptable to buy and wear, the original poster argued that the condition of the heels didn't justify the price tag.

"Soles are pretty worn too. Who is buying this stuff?" they asked.

It is unclear which designer created the shoes, though many signs point to Dolce & Gabbana, one of the most expensive brands in the world. Designer brands have been known to command higher asking prices, even in thrift shops. However, this depends on the condition and rarity of the item.

Despite the mind-boggling price of the shoes that the original poster found, many thrift shoppers are able to find trendy items at greatly discounted prices. Not only can this help replenish your wardrobe for less, but it can promote an extended life for items that may have headed to a landfill. This can help reduce the growing amount of textile waste produced every year.

The savings aren't just limited to clothing, either. Thrifters have been able to take advantage of great finds to help decorate their home as well. Shoppers have reported experiences of paying a fraction of the price for antique furniture that would normally go for thousands of dollars.

In the comments section, a majority of the users echoed similar sentiments when it came to thrift stores overcharging for questionable items.

"Sometimes, I think these chain thrift employees think they are running a museum," one user joked. "They put something behind glass and price it high so the general public can come marvel at it."

"Used designer shoes don't fetch anywhere near their sticker price, but I guess good luck to them waiting for a sucker to come along," a second commenter noted.

"Funny for the store to be called Savers and selling this nonsense," another Redditor quipped.

