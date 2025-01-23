US company uses innovative tech to create new standard for sugar production: 'The timing is perfect'

These advancements are part of the company's commitment to modernize operations.

U.S. Sugar is using advanced technology to change the way it produces sugar so it can improve efficiency while prioritizing the environment.

As detailed in a report originally published by SAP and shared by Fast Company, the company is modernizing operations with tools like SAP S/4HANA, which integrates business processes, and SAP Intelligent Agriculture, which provides farmers with precision insights through real-time data. These advancements are part of the company's commitment to modernize operations and set a new standard for sustainable farming.

Based in Clewiston, Florida, U.S. Sugar has farmed the lands near Lake Okeechobee for more than 90 years. Today, it runs a zero-discharge facility, meaning no waste or water leaves the property. Instead, every part of the sugarcane stalk is repurposed.

The leftover fiber, known as bagasse, gets turned into steam and electricity to run the facilities, so it doesn't rely on outside energy. It also mixes bagasse with mill mud — a byproduct from processing — to make compost that goes back into the fields, cutting waste and boosting soil health.

U.S. Sugar has the largest private Wi-Fi network in the U.S., covering 270,000 acres. Farmers use it to send updates on water use, crop health, and harvests. The data goes into systems like SAP Sustainability Control Tower to track environmental goals. It also feeds into SAP S/4HANA, helping the company make smarter decisions.

This data-driven approach has enabled U.S. Sugar to reduce harmful phosphorus runoff by 57% over the last 27 years, far exceeding government requirements and helping to protect Florida's Everglades.

AI built into SAP's systems lets U.S. Sugar process data quickly and make better choices for farming and production. This technology not only optimizes operations but also reflects a growing shift in agriculture, where innovations like solar-powered systems are being used to enhance both efficiency and environmental care.

By combining renewable energy, advanced farming technology, and a focus on sustainability, U.S. Sugar is showing how big businesses can innovate responsibly. As vice president of IT Carl Stringer said in the report, "The timing is perfect."

