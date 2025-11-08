US firms join forces in partnership that could revolutionize EVs: 'A major step'

A pair of companies is partnering to lead the way in increasing production of EV batteries in the United States.

Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAM) and Phillips 66 have teamed up to support the domestic electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage system (ESS) battery supply chain, according to Batteries News. EAM is a manufacturer of sustainable battery materials, and Phillips 66 is a leading producer of synthetic graphite anodes, a key component in lithium-ion batteries, which are the go-to choice for EV batteries.

The way the partnership will work is that Phillips 66 will provide Green and Calcined Needle Coke (which goes into the synthetic graphite anodes) from its refinery in Louisiana to support EAM's graphite active anode material facility in North Carolina, currently under development.

EAM's facility is on track to begin operations in 2027 and is expected to provide enough graphite active anode to power approximately one million EVs a year.

"This collaboration is a major step in building a secure and sustainable battery materials supply chain for the US," Vikram Handa, Managing Director of EAM, said.

Graphite is a key component in EV batteries, but it often comes from foreign sources, some of which have weaker labor and environmental protections. It also helps alleviate concerns over tariffs disrupting supply chains, like China banning the export of the mineral to the U.S.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

This partnership is excellent news for avoiding those issues, as well as keeping pace with the ever-expanding U.S. EV market. The demand for EVs is increasing, with the International Energy Agency reporting that more than 20% of new cars being sold are EVs.

EVs are becoming popular for a variety of reasons, one of the primary being financial. You can save up to $2,200 a year driving a fully electric vehicle, per the U.S. Department of Energy, because you're cutting down on fuel and maintenance costs.

The other benefit of EVs is their low environmental impact. EVs release no tailpipe emissions, meaning they aren't contributing to the planet-warming gases that pollute our atmosphere. And as the EPA notes, while charging your battery may increase pollution at the power plant level, it's still less of an impact than a traditional gas-powered vehicle. That impact can be lowered even further if you install solar panels at your home to charge your EV. You can check out EnergySage for vetted sources that provide accurate and fair prices on solar installations tailored to your needs.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.