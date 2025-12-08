Whole Foods partner unveils gargantuan energy project the size of 10 football fields: 'One of our most important strategies'

The solar farm will generate enough energy to power 1,500 homes.

Companies around the world are grappling with the increasing cost of energy. Luckily, many are finding innovative ways to meet rising demand while also being as environmentally responsible as possible.

A perfect example of that is being provided by the company United Natural Foods, according to Utility Dive. It announced it is turning the rooftop of one of its distribution centers in Riverside, California, into a solar farm.

The solar panels will span nearly 1,000 yards and will generate approximately 80% of the facility's electricity needs. The solar farm will generate enough energy to power 1,500 homes. And the company expects the project will reduce this company's emissions by nearly 85%.

Community solar farm projects like this are incredibly smart, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible for businesses. These projects not only lower energy costs but also provide stability for the local energy grid.

They help promote energy independence as they reduce our reliance on dirty fuels such as coal, oil, and gas. Solar power does not release harmful pollution into the air. And they also help drive investment and create new jobs.

And in more good news, this is only the latest development in solar energy. For instance, Wendy's announced plans to power 130 of its stores using community solar power. And researchers from Chalmers University of Technology are using AI to create more effective solar panels.

For their part, the leaders behind United Natural Foods were excited about the project's potential.

"Our onsite renewable energy projects, specifically our solar arrays, are one of our most important strategies to achieving our climate goals and supporting operational resilience," said Kevin Alavi, director of sustainable operations at the company.

Of course, for those of us who don't own large-scale distribution facilities, solar power is still an incredible way to cut costs, bringing your monthly energy bills to at or near $0. The Cool Down's Solar Explorer helps pair interested consumers with vetted contractors, which can save potential customers up to $10,000 on solar panel installation.

Solar Explorer also has $0 down subscription program options that can slash your utility rates by up to 20%. For instance, Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program is a great way to lock in low energy rates without having to deal with upfront costs. Pairing those panels with a heat pump is another great way to save on energy (up to 50% on your heating and cooling costs), and TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you find the one that's right for you.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.