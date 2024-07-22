United Airlines employee figures out how to turn thousands of expired life jackets into bags and backpacks: 'I wanted to find a more creative solution'

"Thankfully I was able to connect with a company who upcycles the life vest material into fun and practical products."

If you're looking for a trendy new bag, you might just get one from an unexpected source: United Airlines. One employee at the world's third-largest airline recently pioneered an exciting, eco-friendly project to turn the airline's trash into functional fashion treasure.

What's happening?

Safety regulations require airlines to carry life vests for every passenger on every flight — and according to United, those vests expire every eight to 10 years.

And while not having to ever use these life vests is obviously a good thing for passengers and airlines alike, it also means most are thrown away. That's 19,000 plastic life vests per year from United's 737s alone (not counting crew and infant vests) all headed to the landfill.

One eco-conscious employee knew there had to be a better way.

"While working to dispose of expired life vests at IAD [Washington Dulles International Airport], I wanted to find a more creative solution to divert this material from landfill," said Erin Taylor, an environmental affairs manager at United. "Thankfully I was able to connect with a company who upcycles the life vest material (typically thrown away), into fun and practical products."

That company is Bag To Life (B2L), a German manufacturer that turns discarded life vests into fun statement accessories. "Upcycling is our passion," says the B2L website. "We work from morning to night on product innovations that give you pleasure and enrich your everyday life. Visually and functionally!"

B2L's selection includes casual beach bags, large cargo backpacks, and a trendy packing set. If you really want to go full circle, you can even bring those upcycled life jackets on your next flight as a carry-on.

Why is the United x Bag To Life partnership important?

According to United, not only did the initial partnership in 2023 create plenty of trendy totes, but it diverted 900 pounds of waste from landfills. United and B2L have renewed the partnership for 2024, doubling the inventory from the first round.

Every pound of material kept out of landfills saves space, and it also means less methane gas being released from decomposing trash. Methane is one of the main culprits of overheating the planet and contributing to more extreme weather worldwide.

Besides being good for the environment and the economy, the United x B2L upcycling project generates eye-catching products that just might get people talking.

"I hope that this project sparks continued discussions around our waste streams and other potential upcycling opportunities," said Taylor.

What is United's overall sustainability plan?

The B2L partnership isn't United's only effort to help the planet. United is the first global airline to commit to net zero (greenhouse gas) emissions by 2050 without relying on carbon offsets.

To achieve that, the airline has vowed to use more efficient planes (less fuel needed), scale up the switch to sustainable aviation fuel, reduce polluting activities on the ground (like switching to electric "supertugs" that shuttle airplanes on the tarmac), and collaborate with partners on other unique solutions (like joining forces to reduce the impact of contrails).

Bottom line: United's life jacket upcycling initiative with B2L fits right into that game plan.

