Levi's announces new three-part plan to create jeans of the future — here are the major changes it's making

"In a time where companies may be tempted to stay quiet … it's important to push for this level of transparency."

Levi Strauss & Co. has created a new climate transition plan and promises to cut company emissions and pollution by 2050.

As Business Wire reported, the iconic jeans brand is focusing on three aspects of its business to help the planet.

The first is improving company operations by incorporating renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient technology. The second is working with its hundreds of global suppliers to invest in sustainable materials, promote sustainable cotton farming, and engage in other climate-positive partnership actions. The third is integrating its climate transition plan across its entire business model with the help of climate experts and proactive policies.

In its plan, Levi's set detailed short- and long-term goals to reduce company emissions, use renewable electricity, and reduce freshwater use in manufacturing.

Jeffrey Hogue, Levi's chief sustainability officer, said, "These steps will not only move us toward our Net Zero climate ambition by 2050 but also strengthen our own business's resilience to the effects of climate change."

Levi's climate plan stands out because of its multipronged approach to addressing the company's environmental impacts. The brand listened to and aligned its mission with the latest climate science and solicited feedback from experienced climate advisors and research institutions.

Since our planet's climate situation is rapidly changing, Levi's committed to updating its climate plan at least once every three years. It has also committed to public transparency by regularly reporting its sustainability progress related to climate, consumption, and community goals.

Supporting eco-friendly brands is an excellent way to live a fashionable life without compromising your values. As consumers demand climate responsibility and action from the brands they buy from, companies take notice and adjust their policies and operations.

Fortunately, many sustainable jeans options are now available, allowing you to wear your beloved denim without harming the Earth.

"The climate crisis is only increasing in urgency, and we applaud companies like Levi Strauss & Co. for not only setting clear, ambitious targets aligned to the Paris Agreement but for also publicly declaring how they'll make meaningful progress," said Eliot Metzger, director of sustainable business and innovation at World Resources Institute. "In a time where companies may be tempted to stay quiet on sustainability efforts, it's important to push for this level of transparency."

