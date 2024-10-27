Customer shares major disappointment over Ulta's controversial partnership: 'This made me so sad to see'

"None of these have any actual product."

Makeup sometimes gets a bad rap because of the plastic pollution and waste generated by the industry. However, at least customers can use the products they buy.

Unfortunately, we can't say the same about a bizarre product now offered at Ulta Beauty nationwide.

What's happening?

A makeup lover shared their disappointment in the r/Anticonsumption subreddit about Ulta's latest partnership with Mini Brands. If you haven't heard of the brand, it makes tiny collectible toy replicas of real-world brands, such as Hershey's, Campbell's, and Disney.

According to a New Beauty article the Redditor shared, each "mystery capsule" sold at Ulta will contain five fun-sized replicas of some of the brand's bestselling products.

Despite many people expressing their excitement about the collab on social media, the poster was already mourning the inevitable environmental impact of the toys.

"As a former makeup artist and forever makeup aficionado, this made me so sad to see. A bunch of plastic packaging for tiny useless pieces of plastic… and with 68 replicas to collect, they are obviously encouraging everyone to collect them all," they wrote.

"None of these have any actual product, and I just know that every beauty influencer is gonna post videos of them gasping and shrieking for these landfill sprinkles."

It's collectible plastic waste, but still plastic waste. Also, there's no disclaimer from Ulta clarifying that there is no product, so who knows how many will buy it for the kitsch factor only to toss it immediately.

"Yay, more plastic waste!" one Redditor commented on a different post about Mini Brands.

Why is plastic waste concerning?

First, the toys promote mindless consumerism and target children, the most impressionable audience. While kids could use them to decorate dollhouses or play with them somehow, it's clear the company behind Mini Brands has a deeper agenda to win over future customers.

Zuru, the parent company, said in an email to The Washington Post: "Partnering with a toy brand allows consumer brands to access the household shopper through the most influential channel of all — their children!"

Aside from the sneaky marketing strategy, the toys add to the mountains of plastic waste generated worldwide. According to the U.N. Development Programme, most plastic trash ends up in the environment or landfills, and only about 9% gets recycled.

When plastic breaks down into smaller pieces called microplastics, it damages ecosystems and can harm wildlife.

Is Ulta or Zuru doing anything about this?

While Zuru doesn't disclose sustainability information about Mini Brands specifically, it stated that its balloons are now 100% recyclable as of 2019.

Ulta is also spotlighting brands that use sustainable packaging, which it defined as 50% of the packaging being made from recyclable or biodegradable materials. It has partnered with the nonprofit Pact Collective to offer collection bins for empty beauty products at all its stores as well.

Ulta could encourage customers to drop off unwanted Mini Brands in the same fashion, but no recycling strategy has been announced as far as we know.

What can I do about plastic waste?

In addition to recycling when possible, another positive step is to buy plastic-free alternatives for everyday products and invest in high-quality reusables, such as safety razors. You can also support eco-friendly health and beauty brands that are better for your skin and the environment.

