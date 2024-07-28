Ulta employee sparks outrage after sharing 'saddest part' of closing shift: 'It feels like a crime being committed'

The employee said that it made them feel like they were making a science project.

An Ulta employee shared an example of the company's ultimate waste. In another instance of business waste that has sadly become all too common, the employee said that it made them feel like they were making a science project.

What's happening?

Tayy (@tallglassoftayy) shared a video of her closing routine at work to TikTok, which gained a lot of attention. The video shows her emptying container after container of various beauty products into a plastic-lined box before tossing the containers into the box with the collection of creams. She even cuts some of the containers open.

"My favorite but saddest part of closing at Ulta," reads text over the video. The uploader says in the caption that the task feels like "a science project."

"I can't believe they make people do this," one user commented.

"It feels like a crime being committed," agreed another.

"Why not donate all of this to a women's shelter or something," asked a third.

The OP explains in the comments that these are all returned products that have to be destroyed because of the risk of cross-contamination.

While the product waste may have been answered for, that of the containers was not. The bottles, at least those that qualify, should be recycled rather than destroyed.

Why is business waste important?

The OP's video is only one example of many, and they all add up to an enormous amount of waste. Not only does waste like this lead to higher prices for the products sold to offset the loss, but when a product is wasted, so are all the resources used to manufacture it. Resources such as land, water, and dirty energy sources contribute to rising global temperatures.

Further, this is not the first example of an Ulta employee shining a light on practices like this. So, multiply this waste by all the businesses worldwide, and the only science project you have on your hands is the one where human activity leads to the rapid overheating of our planet.

Plus, all those containers will make their way to our landfills and waterways, where they will wreak havoc on the planet and the people and animals who call it home.

Is Ulta doing anything about this waste?

As the original poster stated, the company isn't choosing to be wasteful. Many factors contribute to it, and it is making strides toward reducing waste where it can.

The company's website states that it is "exploring ways to use more sustainable packaging materials and less packaging overall."

It also partnered with Pact on a Beauty Dropoff initiative for hard-to-recycle packaging. Customers can return containers to designated bins, and Pact finds the best solution to give the materials a second life.

What's being done about beauty industry waste more broadly?

Other major beauty companies are also on the case to reduce the industry's waste. Sephora has also partnered with Pact, and Walmart has teamed up with TerraCycle to offer recycling options for beauty products.

As individuals, we can clean up our beauty routines by participating in these recycling programs, opting out of purchasing plastic and single-use beauty products when possible, and supporting eco-friendly health and beauty brands.

The bottom line is we don't have to contribute to this wasteful science project, and looking good doesn't have to be bad for the planet.

