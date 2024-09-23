Ulta employee shares footage of product destruction policy during shift: 'The waste makes me dizzy'

"It hurts me just as much as it hurts you, but it's my job."

It's the industry practice we love to hate: destroying unsold products so they can't be used by anyone. It protects corporate profits, but at what cost? One store caught engaging in this crime against sustainability is Ulta Beauty.

What's happening?

TikToker Lili (@lililevii) shared a video of herself reluctantly opening and dumping out package after package of toiletries and cosmetics. "POV: you work at Ulta and get tasked to do difs," she wrote in the video's caption.

In the video, Lili shows two containers. "What I need to damage," reads the text over a basket full of unopened beauty products. Then, over a box lined with a garbage bag and full of makeup, soap, and other products that have been dumped or scraped out of their containers, with the packaging tossed in on top, the text reads, "What I've damaged already," with a crying emoji.

"Sadness," more text reads over her pouting face. "It hurts me just as much as it hurts you, but it's my job."

One commenter acknowledged Lili could have gotten in trouble for not doing her job but said, "The waste makes me dizzy."

Other Ulta employees have spoken out about the heartbreaking policy as well, sharing pictures and videos of all the products going to waste.

Why are wasted beauty products important?

Every item thrown out from Ulta is a product that could have been used by someone — and now that person will have to buy it instead. Furthermore, stores raise their prices to cover the losses from all these unsold items, so buyers end up footing the bill — and meanwhile, manufacturers are using more raw materials than necessary to produce all the extra lotions, face washes, and makeup.

When you multiply that by thousands of industries and millions of stores, that's a huge drain on our natural resources.

Is Ulta doing anything about this?

Ulta's 2023 environment, social, and governance report said that the company is working on decreasing the number of products being thrown away.

"We're addressing these dynamics and minimizing waste in a variety of ways," the company said. "For example, we are improving our forecasting capabilities and working with partners to design packaging that minimizes the risk of product damage and determine more sustainable approaches for handling unsold products. For example, many products can be donated rather than being sent to a landfill."

That won't always be the case — for example, damaged, used, or expired items can't be sold because of concerns about quality. However, the company is also taking other steps like starting in-store recycling programs for empty containers.

What can I do about cosmetics waste?

First, make sure you're using every bit of the products you buy to cut down on your purchases; this will save you money and lead to less waste. Some products with thin or flexible packaging can be cut open, and you can use a tool to scrape out rigid containers.

Next, look for beauty brands that are doing their part to eliminate waste. Some may offer plastic-free packaging, while others may have initiatives to prevent waste and promote recycling.

