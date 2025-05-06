Experts sound alarm over sweeping change buried in government planning bill: 'Will cause economic harm'

Instead of making project progress quicker, experts say the bill will add expense and delays.

In the United Kingdom, a planning bill introduced in Parliament in March is supposed to create economic and infrastructural growth. The Labour party, currently in power, says the legislation will provide for the building of 1.5 million homes and streamline major projects. But experts say parts of the bill, if passed, could threaten that growth and the environment too.

What's happening?

According to the Guardian, top ecologists, economists, and former government advisors want part of the bill to be removed "because it creates a 'licence to kill nature.'"

These experts wrote a letter to Members of Parliament in late April, warning that this component of the legislation could enable developers simply to pay into a nature levy — a kind of flat tax or fee — in the event that environmental destruction happens in the course of building.

The bill aims to improve efficiency so that crucial home and infrastructure building can happen more quickly. Unfortunately, the way it's outlined, the legislation could have big consequences, effectively undoing environmental protections by letting developers buy their way out of sticking to them.

Furthermore, instead of making project progress quicker, the experts' letter said this part of the bill will add expense and delays.

One of the signatories, a professor emeritus of economics at the University of Cambridge, Sir Partha Dasgupta, told the Guardian, "Part three of the bill will cause economic harm by introducing overlapping and clashing nature laws, and slowing development with complex viability-based levy systems that critically undermine the investment case for nature in the UK."

While there have been claims of environmental-based delays, many understand them to be primarily caused by a lack of resources, bottlenecks, and industry challenges, in which case, it might make more sense to address those hurdles head-on.

Why is this UK planning bill concerning?

On May 2, the UK's Office for Environmental Protection delivered its own feedback on the bill, further underscoring concerns for delicately balanced ecosystems on which so much life relies.

OEP chair Dame Glenys Stacey said, "There are fewer protections for nature written into the bill than under existing law. ... And aiming to improve environmental outcomes overall, whilst laudable, is not the same as maintaining in law high levels of protection for specific habitats and species."

The OEP also takes issue with the flexibility written into the bill for conservation projects intended to mitigate development damage to take place far from the sites of that damage. The concern is that the destruction of biodiversity in one area may not be offset by paying for a conservation project in another. And threats to the rich biodiversity in fragile habitats can have lasting impacts on plants, animals, and humans too. They might also, as Climate Action indicated, "hinder the UK's ability to meet its legally binding biodiversity targets."

Some settings are also just "too vulnerable or ecologically important" for infrastructure projects, according to the World Wildlife Fund. For instance, building a dam in the wrong location can block or reduce sediment flow, increase water pollution, and threaten wildlife residing in and around the river.

Many laws are already in place to protect the environment because it's vital for humans. But those laws can't prevent damage on their own, and critics of this new planning bill say they won't work at all if they're essentially defanged.

What's being done about environmentally harmful bills?

As the planning bill continues to progress through Parliament, various voices are advocating for amendments.

Experts are writing to MPs about the parts of the bill they find harmful. Agencies and environmental groups are getting involved. And journalists are covering the topic.

Residents can share their concerns too, speaking up for what they want to see in their own neighborhoods and communities. You can use your voice not only to share your concerns about proposals in your area but to advocate for the pro-environment policies you'd like to see come to life.

