Countries announce move to 'harness the full potential' of energy source: 'Testament to the importance of working with international partners'

Ireland has a goal to reach at least 5 gigawatts of offshore wind and an all-island supply chain by 2030.

The United Kingdom and Ireland in a March 6 statement about strengthening their relationship said they would focus on critical undersea infrastructure to provide clean energy to the islands.

The collaboration will "harness the full potential of the Irish and Celtic seas" and include connections between offshore wind farms and onshore energy networks supported by new data sharing, according to a March 5 news release and reporting by the Guardian.

These new commitments — described at a summit in Liverpool meant to help the countries overcome post-Brexit trade obstacles — are part of the effort to decarbonize and reach net zero carbon pollution by 2050.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Republic of Ireland Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that their countries would work together to manage and spur private investment in the maritime area, including by clearing the way for offshore infrastructure and establishing "green maritime corridors."

The partners will map the sea basin "to improve interoperability and resilience" and include Northern Ireland as they further energy, climate, water, and food sustainability research.

Ireland has a goal to reach at least 5 gigawatts of offshore wind and an all-island supply chain by 2030, while Northern Ireland could reach a renewable energy capacity of 3,550 megawatts in that same timeframe. This would help meet an objective for 80% of electricity consumption to come from clean sources.

The agreement goes well beyond the energy industry, as the releases and reporting highlighted the connection between energy resilience and national security as well as global peace, in part because energy independence through renewables and electrification can lead to less temptation to require fossil fuel imports from countries facing sanctions. It's a timely topic as both world leaders are also called upon for European support of Ukraine in its fourth year of defense against Russian invasion.

"Energy security and national security are two sides of the same coin," Starmer said. "That is why we must work with our allies and partners across the world to protect the hardworking British people from external factors driving up household bills.

"As our closest neighbour our partnership with Ireland is testament to the importance of working with international partners to deliver for people at home."

Meanwhile, Martin noted, "We are conscious also that this is a changing and uncertain world and, in that context, the case for an active, engaged and close partnership between our two countries has never been greater."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.