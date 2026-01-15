Officials reveal plan that will raise energy bills for millions of customers: 'Leaves us open to volatile prices'

"While energy prices have fallen in real terms over the past two years, we know people may not be feeling it in their pockets."

Household energy bills in the U.K. are expected to increase this month for many customers, partly to help pay for a new nuclear power plant.

As London's The Times detailed, British energy regulator Ofgem recently announced a 0.2% increase to the country's energy price cap, effective Jan. 1 through March 31. This cap is the limit on what energy companies can charge customers on standard energy tariffs.

The hike will add around three British pounds (about $4) a year to the average household energy bill, equivalent to roughly 28 pence (around $0.38) a month. This takes the average U.K. household energy costs to about 1,758 pounds (about $2,300) per year, according to Ofgem.

Per the Times, officials said the added costs will help fund the construction of the Sizewell C nuclear plant, and an extension of the government's Warm Home Discount program to help low-income households afford rising energy costs.

The price cap hike doesn't mean everyone's bill automatically goes up by 0.2%. The actual impact depends on how much energy a household uses. But it does mean that, on average, suppliers are now allowed to charge a bit more per unit of energy than before, which is why most customers will see slightly higher bills.

This price hike comes even though the price energy companies pay to buy gas and electricity on the wholesale market has fallen by about 4% — or around 29 pounds (roughly $39) a year for a typical household. The discrepancy is due to the funding needs of the nuclear power plant and energy affordability program, coupled with an increase of about nine pounds (around $12) a year in operating costs, passed on to homeowners by energy suppliers, The Times reported.

"While energy prices have fallen in real terms over the past two years, we know people may not be feeling it in their pockets," Tim Jarvis, director-general of markets at Ofgem, said in a statement. "While wholesale energy costs are stabilizing, they still make up the largest portion of our bills, which leaves us open to volatile prices. That's why we're working with government and industry to boost clean energy and reduce our reliance on international sources we can't control."

Nuclear power plays a complicated yet significant role in the shift toward cleaner energy. It is capable of producing large volumes of consistent, low-carbon electricity, which can help cut reliance on dirty energy sources like oil and natural gas. Because nuclear plants provide steady output, they can also help maintain grid stability and energy security as renewable sources such as wind and solar continue to develop.

Yet using nuclear power brings major challenges and considerations, including the long-term management of radioactive waste, ongoing safety concerns, and the high costs and long timelines involved in building new facilities.

That's why many energy experts view nuclear power not as a final, standalone answer to climate concerns, but as a transitional or complementary technology that can help bridge the gap while cleaner energy sources scale up.

While the current price cap rise is modest, U.K. home energy bills remain significantly higher than before an energy crisis in the nation that began in 2022, per The Times. Analysts caution that further adjustments could follow when the price cap is reviewed again in the spring.

Martin McCluskey, the minister for energy consumers, told The Times that particularly vulnerable families will receive £150 (about $200) off their bills through the expanded Warm Home Discount program this winter.

"We know that energy bills remain too high," McCluskey said. "That is why we are taking immediate action."

"We are taking the long-term action needed to bring down bills for good with the government's clean power mission," McCluskey added. "We are also delivering our new golden age of nuclear, with cheaper, clean electricity to power millions of homes, kick-start economic growth, and create thousands of jobs."

