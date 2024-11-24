Uber to offer one-of-a-kind test drive experience to its app users: 'We'll keep using our platform as a launchpad'

Rideshares are more a part of daily life than ever, and one of the companies that started it all is still shaking up the field.

At an event in October, Uber unveiled several new initiatives to refine the company's sustainable and eco-friendly approach to the future, according to ESG Dive.

The company reported having over 182,000 electric vehicles in its fleet. That volume has allowed it to offer an Uber Green option, meaning an EV or hybrid car, to riders in over 200 cities around the world, all for the same price as the standard UberX cab, ESG Dive explained.

🗣️ Would you be more likely to use a rideshare service that offers EV rides?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The announcement also revealed that app users will have the chance to ride in the newest EV models on the market through pop-ups with select brands, including Lotus Eletre and Rivian. Plus, drivers will be supported in going electric with the addition of an artificial intelligence assistant that can answer questions about EV models and make it easier and quicker to get one, per ESG Dive.

Outside of drivers and riders, Uber revealed a new shopping capability to find environmentally friendly brands under the company's Climate Collection. It also announced plans to start a sustainable packaging program for restaurants that are listed on Uber Eats, with financial incentives to encourage businesses to use the alternatives, ESG Dive reported.

The outlet explained how part of Uber's revitalized green edge comes from Rebecca Tinucci, its new global head of sustainability brought on in August.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The company has set a goal to be predominantly powered by clean energy by 2040. That's a big target for one of the world's largest transportation platforms — which makes these planet-conscious choices all the more impactful. The new incentives for consumers and businesses alike are all part of the plan to get there, according to ESG Dive.

"We'll keep using our platform as a launchpad for new innovations that make sustainable choices easier, more affordable, and just plain better for all of us," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said, per the outlet.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.