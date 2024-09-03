This free app will show you how to get paid to buy from trusted brands: 'Buy less, buy better'

"If every American reduced their footprint at the same rate as Commons users, we'd reduce global emissions by 1 billion tons."

Getting paid to make eco-friendly purchases may sound too good to be true, but it's now a reality thanks to the free app Commons, which rewards shoppers every time they buy something that benefits the planet.

What is Commons all about?

Commons is an Earth-positive app that is essentially a rewards program for shopping sustainably. The Oakland-based startup, founded in 2018, will give you cash back or gift cards when you buy items from over 500 Commons-approved brands.

Companies must go through a "rigorous evaluation process" to earn Commons' recommendation, so users can feel confident that their purchases positively impact their wallets and the planet. You can shop from familiar brands such as REI, Poshmark, Allbirds, Thrive Market, and much more.

Each time you purchase something or take climate-positive actions — such as thrift shopping, eating locally, or switching to renewable energy — you'll earn "seeds" that you can trade in for rewards, including up to $30 in cash back, $60 in nonprofit donations, or $90 in investments toward conservation projects to offset unavoidable pollution.

You can access these sweet perks once you've earned 500 reward points.

To get started, simply link your credit or debit card to the Commons app, which you can download from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Commons uses the third-party app Plaid to assess your spending and provide recommendations to help you make eco-conscious shopping decisions based on your personal preferences.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Why is shopping sustainably important?

While we can't avoid household spending, it's important to consider where we purchase things from and how they impact the planet. That's why apps like Commons are so beneficial since you not only get rewarded for helping the environment, but you can track the carbon pollution created by your purchases.

Since household spending accounts for more than 60% of the global pollution that's heating our planet, according to Commons, it's crucial to shop sustainably when possible. Considering that consumer spending makes up two-thirds of the U.S. economy — or about $14 trillion annually — per McKinsey and Company, being mindful about where we shop can contribute significantly to cooling the Earth.

Commons' motto is "buy less, buy better," and for good reason. Reducing consumption and reusing items when possible is always the best option, but when you have to buy something, it only makes sense to shop from brands that care about selling high-quality, low-impact goods.

The average Commons shopper saved about $200 a month in 2022 by making more eco-friendly purchases, proving that going green is a sound financial decision.

How Commons helps the planet

Luckily, the app is already making a big difference, with the average user reducing their annual carbon pollution by 19% in 2023, per a recent company impact report.

"If every American reduced their footprint at the same rate as Commons users, we'd reduce global emissions by 1 billion tons," Commons reported. "That's equivalent to taking 2 million passenger vehicles off the road for a year."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.